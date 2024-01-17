The reality television stars and family members remain estranged as season 14 of the Bravo series begins.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared disturbing details of her ongoing feud with Teresa Giudice. The reality television star revealed the women remain estranged as the new season of the Bravo show begins. She admitted, “We don’t even, like, look at each other.”

Melissa Gorga shed some insight on her ongoing family feud with Teresa Giudice

On the heels of season 14 of the Bravo series, Melissa Gorga shared some details regarding her relationship, or lack thereof, with Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and family members are not on speaking terms.

Gorga told Entertainment Tonight, “The biggest misconception is that it’s gonna be more drama between me and my sister-in-law. We don’t even, like, look at each other.”

She continued, “It is the new normal. I think it just is what it is.” However, Gorga is not happy with the direction her relationship with Giudice has taken. She calls the situation “unfortunate.”

“I always say it’s unfortunate,” Gorga admits. “I’ll never be, like, happy about that.”

She concluded, “But we’re all living, and we’re happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now that’s definitely how it is.”

Will their drama play out during season 14 of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey?’

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is a transitional season. Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, must navigate a new normal in their relationship with his sister, Teresa Giudice.

During the series’ season 13 reunion, Giudice told Gorga she couldn’t wait to “never f***ing look” at her face again. However, the women did, in fact, film together for the Bravo hit’s new season.

The entire cast from season 13, which includes Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, all returned for the new season. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler, who were featured as friends of the Housewives, are also on board.

Goldschneider told Entertainment Tonight that the sisters-in-law managed to make it through filming season 14. “I will say, it’s a testament to the show that we’re having a fantastic season, even without Teresa and Melissa destroying each other,” Jackie said.

She added that their familiar drama is an unnecessary addition to the show’s overall feel. “I don’t know for sure that we need that. It’s a great season.”

When will season 14 of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ air?

A season 13 photograph of the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ cast | Bravo/Andrew Eccles

Filming for the next season of Real Housewives of New Jersey should have taken place shortly after the reunion episodes to piggyback on the drama between the castmates. However, producer Andy Cohen said production took a step back from filming after the heated exchanges between Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “That was a bloodbath. We decided to take a minute and let everyone catch their breath before we sent cameras in.”

He continued, “And that’s me saying something; typically you would send cameras in the next day, but it was too hot. Too hot to handle.”

Season 14 of the Bravo reality series is set to premiere shortly. Melissa Gorga revealed to fans when the drama between the castmates will all play out.

“From what I hear, in the spring. You’re gonna get early, early spring. We’re done [filming],” Gorga explained.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.