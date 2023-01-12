‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3 Reunion Details: Heather Gay’s Black Eye to Be Discussed

Now that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 has ended, fans are curious about the reunion special. We already know Jen Shah didn’t film for the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion, but Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks showed up to clear the air. Here’s what Bravo fans can expect from the season 3 reunion.

Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Andy Cohen, Whitney Rose, and Lisa Barlow | NBC Universal/Bravo

Andy Cohen will grill Heather Gay about her black eye in ‘Reunion Part I’

The first part of the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion airs on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. As Bravo relayed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet via email, the Salt Lake City Housewives “bring an icy chill to New York to confront one another after an unpredictable season.”

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow will face off about their ongoing issues in part one of the reunion special. Plus, Meredith phones a special friend to help clear her name about an unproven rumor. Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Harrington, and Angie Katsanevas also join.

#RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion Sneak Peek! It starts January 25th at 8/7c on Bravo! pic.twitter.com/zzjNlVxD2D — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) January 12, 2023

Here’s what else to expect in the first part of the RHOSLC reunion: “The friends take their place on the couch, armed with opinions and receipts, to discuss fake Instagram accounts and the trip to San Diego. Heather is placed in the hot seat when Andy grills her to find out what caused her mysterious black eye.”

Part two of the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 3 reunion will air Feb. 1

The second half of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion will air the following week on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. “In Part II, the conversation around Heather’s enigmatic black eye continues,” Bravo tells us.

Heather Gay with a black eye | Bravo

“Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose’s husbands take a seat on the couch to share their perspectives on the ladies’ drama. The women open up about Jen’s guilty plea and the status of their friendships. Whitney and Heather discuss the future of their relationship and whether their friendship is fixable or if ‘bad weather’ is permanently on ice.”

‘RHOSLC’ ended with Heather Gay’s book cover reveal and Jen Shah’s trial

In the season 3 finale, Heather hosted a party to reveal the cover of her memoir Bad Mormon. To be clear, this wasn’t a book release party. Bad Mormon will hit shelves a few days after part two of the reunion on Feb. 7.

The season 3 finale also touched on Jen’s trial. She was tried for fraud and sentenced to 6.5 years in prison on Jan. 6, 2023 after her March 2021 arrest. Stuart Smith, Jen’s former assistant, has yet to be sentenced.

Tune in to Bravo in two weeks to watch part one of the RHOSLC reunion.