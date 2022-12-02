Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce has been making headlines for a year. With a consistent slew of rumors and stories popping up on social media, fans have likely seen and heard a lot more about the former power couple’s troubled relationship than they ever intended. For West and Kardashian, however, there might finally be a resolution to the drama.

In late November, it was announced that West and Kardashian had reached a settlement and finalized their divorce. As details of the settlement are being slowly released, fans are learning more than ever about some of the bizarre details – and discovering that Kardashian is walking away with the house that her ex-husband bought in 2021.

Kanye West bought the house right next to Kim Kardashian after their divorce announcement

Fans were perturbed when, in late 2021, it was revealed that West had purchased the home neighboring Kardashian’s abode. The home, which has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a lavish pool, is reportedly directly across the street from Kardashian’s house, where she lives with the four children she shares with West.

Many fans were disturbed by West’s actions, taking the purchase as a power move to possibly control his ex and even get a closer look at her day-to-day activities. However, in an interview with West conducted around the same time, the rapper, also known as Ye, noted his desire to be as close to his children as possible. “I am the priest of my home,” West said.

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So when I’m out the house, I got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.”

Kanye West gave the house he bought to Kim Kardashian in the settlement

In late November, TMZ reported that a divorce settlement had been reached between West and Kardashian. The publication reported that West will transfer the title of the property that he purchased in the wake of the divorce to Kardashian and that she will own the home to do with as she will.

TMZ speculated that Kardashian could opt to tear the home down and add to her existing acreage rather than contribute money to the maintenance and upkeep of the home purchased by her ex-husband.

What else do fans know about the Kanye West/Kim Kardashian divorce settlement?

Other information was made public after the divorce settlement was reached. According to Page Six, the ex-couple will share custody of their four young children, although Kardashian will reportedly still be responsible for the children’s care as the primary custodian, and West will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support.

Page Six also reports that West will be responsible for 50 percent of the children’s educational expenses and their security expenses. Both parties waived spousal support, and both Kardashian and West will be able to keep many of their own assets that they purchased individually, during the marriage, including property that Kardashian owns in Idaho.

Neither West nor Kardashian have made any formal public comment in the wake of the divorce, but it seems likely that as the weeks progress, fans will learn more than ever about the dissolution of the marriage, between West’s propensity for explosive interviews and Kardashian’s dedication to sharing her life on her Hulu reality series. As for the house in question, pop culture fans will have to wait and see what happens with the lavish property.

