‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Jade Wesker Actor Ella Balinska

The Netflix series Resident Evil highlights the events that led to the zombie apocalypse made famous in the video game series of the same name. To tell the story, the TV show introduces new characters and a fresh cast. Here’s a look at Ella Balinska, the actor who plays Jade Wesker in the thrilling new reboot.

Ella Balinska plays Jade Wesker in Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’

Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker in Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ | Netflix

Resident Evil is based on the popular ’90s video game, but it brings a slightly new story to the franchise. Milla Jovovich’s six Resident Evil films — Resident Evil (2002), Apocalypse (2004), Extinction (2007), Afterlife (2010), Retribution (2012), and The Final Chapter (2017) — focus on Alice, a hero fighting against Umbrella Corporation and the zombie invasion it created.

The new Netflix reboot focuses on Umbrella Corp. scientist Albert Wesker and his two daughters, Jade and Billie. Ella Balinska plays the grown-up version of Jade, navigating the zombie apocalypse in search of her missing sister. As she narrates the story, Jade reveals how she fought the zombies and Umbrella Corp. and tried to end the virus’ spread.

“The traumatic events of the T-virus and Umbrella taking over lands her in 2036, where we are in this sort of survival mode way of human life,” Balinska told Collider when discussing her character.

“She has done her best to create her own family, to try and do everything in the best way that she can,” she added. “But still, this is the interesting part about Jade — you love her, and you kind of dislike her because there are a lot of things that she does that are very questionable.”

The ‘Resident Evil’ star began her acting career in 2015

Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker in Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ | Netflix

Ella Balinska started her career in 2015 with the comedy-thriller Junction 9. She has appeared in several films in the past few years, including Thanatos, Hunted, Tiers of the Tropics, Clover, Room, and 10 Men & Gwen.

Her most notable movie role came in 2019’s Charlie’s Angels. In the film, she plays angel Jane Kano opposite Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott.

Balinska has also appeared on a few TV shows. She played Susie Barbour in a season 32 episode of Casualty, portrayed Grace Briggs in Midsomer Murders, and tackled the role of Nyela Malik in The Athena.

Ella Balinska: Age, height, parents, and Instagram

Balinska was born on Oct. 4, 1996, in London. She is the daughter of the British celebrity chef, host, and author Lorraine Pascale. Balinska’s father is the Polish aristocrat and entrepreneur Count Kaz Balinski-Jundzill.

The 5-foot-11 actor studied drama at the Guildford School of Acting and graduated in 2020. She also attended the Academy of Performance Combat, where she picked up some of the action skills seen in Resident Evil and Charlie’s Angels.

“I’ve just been riding the wave of playing very physical characters, not only because I can do it, but also because I connect with them,” Balinska told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s fun to know that you have something that you can do well.”

Balinska is active on social media and often shares photos of herself, friends, and family on Instagram.

