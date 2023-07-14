Prince William and Kate Middleton have been together for more than two decades, and William can tell when his wife is upset -- he appeared to comfort her in a resurfaced clip.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for more than a dozen years. The Prince and Princess of Wales first met back in college when they both attend the University of St. Andrews. Although they broke up a couple of times during their nine years of dating, the two always found their way back to one another and have now been together for more than two decades.

While their romance might not be new, it looks like William still does his best to support his wife wherever he can. When Kate appeared upset during a 2021 royal engagement, a resurfaced clip shows William appear to whisper something comforting to his wife.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William appears to comfort Kate Middleton in resurfaced clip

William and Kate have dealt with their own share of marriage rumors through the years, but the two have stayed connected to one another regardless of any rumored issues that arise — none of which have been proven true. And in a resurfaced clip from a previous appearance, William appears to support his wife while she looks upset.

The clip, which was posted on TikTok by katewtps, per Express, shows Kate looking down and appearing somber during a royal engagement. William then notices, and he looks over at his wife and appears to ask her if she is alright and whisper some comforting language to her, though it’s unclear exactly what he says.

In the comments, fans suspect it has something to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview, based on the outfit Kate is wearing and the timeline. There was speculation it was the first time William and Kate saw Harry after the Oprah interview aired.

Kate Middleton laughs with Prince William in 2022 | Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton have started showing more affection in public

When William and Kate first wed, they followed general royal protocol of showing very little affection in public. The two always kept their interactions formal, but when Harry and Meghan came along and broke that protocol by being more affectionate to each other in public, William and Kate followed their lead.

These days, William and Kate aren’t afraid to show the public their closeness. During the royal charity polo match in July 2023, William was seen giving Kate a kiss on both cheeks while the two shared a warm embrace. Kate and William are often spotted laughing together in public, and Kate has been seen touching William’s lower back as a sign of affection.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have the highest approval ratings of any working royals, according to a YouGov poll; William is at the top with a 72% positivity rating, while Kate trails closely behind him at 70% (she is tied with Princess Anne for the second-most positively viewed royal). As William and Kate get closer to the throne, the two have been working on their dynamic as a couple in public, and it seems to be paying off; the media continues to love them, as do the majority of British people.