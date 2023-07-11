Luis Ruelas claimed that he had the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ cast looked into by famous private investigator Bo Dietl.

Bo Dietl is coming clean about the nature of his relationship with Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice. Amid drama between the private investigator and other RHONJ cast members, Bo confirmed that he is friends with Luis and Teresa.

While the news may come as a shock to RHONJ fans, Bo once again denied investigating Luis and Teresa’s co-stars. Here’s an inside look at Bo’s relationship with Luis, and his stance on the rumors that he has been prying into the lives of the RHONJ cast members.

Bo Dietl | Jefferson Siegel-Pool/Getty Images

Bo Dietl confirms his relationship with Luis Ruelas

Bo’s relationship with Luis and Teresa has been a hot topic amongst RHONJ fans. Season 13’s climax saw Luis creating quite the buzz, and recently, Bo has shed some light on his ties with the famous RHONJ pair.

During a candid discussion on Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Bo shared the story of his first encounter with Luis and Teresa at an unexpected venue — a housewarming party. Both he and his girlfriend bumped into the popular RHONJ duo.

Bo, a private investigator by profession, expressed his surprise at the number of cameras capturing the event. Though he enjoyed his interactions with Luis and Teresa, he was honest about his discomfort with the celebrity spotlight.

Nevertheless, Bo and Luis quickly struck up a friendship. Bo even revealed that he has joined the couple for dinner on multiple occasions.

“We’ve been out to dinners many times, and you know, I really, I really liked them,” Bo stated.

While acknowledging their friendship, Bo was quick to deny any professional ties, asserting Luis has never employed him.

The private investigator denies doing background checks on ‘RHONJ’ cast

Having acknowledged his friendly ties with Luis, Bo promptly shifted gears to address some brewing rumors. Amid whispers about him having insider knowledge about all RHONJ cast members, Bo clarified that Luis did not hire him to dig up any hidden truths.

“Luis never hired us to do any backgrounds on any of the cast members,” Bo shared.

The private investigator was careful with his choice of words, indicating that any other investigations conducted on Luis’s behalf would remain confidential. He, however, reassured everyone that he has not completed any background checks on the RHONJ team.

“I didn’t say I never did any other investigation, which he has the right, and it’s a confidential investigation, so I’m not at liberty to talk about it. Now as far as anything else goes, when they jump in ugly with me, these cast members, they don’t know if they’re talking about,” he explained.

Bo further affirmed that other RHONJ cast members have confronted him about the allegations. This includes Melissa Gorga, whom Bo says he unexpectedly encountered at a party in New York City.

Although Melissa believed the reports about Bo’s investigations, he assured her that he hasn’t looked into anyone’s background on the show. He also stated that Luis cannot talk about the investigation either, as doing so would violate his company’s contract.

Why Bo Dietl thinks Luis Ruelas brought up the investigation in the first place

In the climactic episode of RHONJ’s 13th season, Luis openly declared that Bo held the key to everyone’s secrets. Although Teresa attempted to downplay the statement in a subsequent interview with Bravo’s Andy Cohen, the cat was already out of the bag.

If Bo’s statements are truthful, it raises curiosity about why Luis would make such assertions, especially in front of the cameras. Bo, however, sees it all as a play for influence.

According to Bo’s perspective, Luis employed his name as a scare tactic to keep his co-stars on their toes.

“What made Louis go off like that is obviously, and he said it to me, you know, I was just, I couldn’t take it what was happening with Joe and, and he just, and he just blurted it out cuz he wanted him to back off and feel, oh what does Bo have?” he stated. “Because I tell you what, if I looked at you David, I look at anybody, everybody’s got skeletons in their closet.”

Bo revealed that Luis’ statement alarmed the entire RHONJ cast. Although they may have been worried about what he could uncover, Bo assured them that they have nothing to worry about.

He then told Margaret that she should “sleep well” knowing that he doesn’t have any dirt on her. At least for now, Bo isn’t in the business of investigating Luis’ co-stars.