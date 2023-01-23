‘RHOA’: Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s Divorce Settlement Revealed

The Real Housewives of Atlanta staple Cynthia Bailey is ready to be declared single. Just months after announcing her divorce from Mike Hill, Bailey wants a judge to sign off on their divorce. The news comes as Bailey’s return in a friend role to the Bravo reality series was announced.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill’s divorce settlement is close to being finalized

Bailey and Hill confirmed they were divorcing just after their second wedding anniversary. Speculation grew on social media about their split after the former pair stopped posting one another on Instagram, and neither wished the other a Happy Anniversary on Oct. 10. They’d already filed for divorce before the news went viral.

According to Radar Online, Bailey asks a judge to hurry up and sign off on their divorce settlement agreement. Per court documents regarding the divorce, there were “no contested issues or law of fact.” Bailey filed for divorce under the terms that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and there was no chance for a reconciliation, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In updated court documents, Bailey says she and Hill did not share bank accounts or file joint taxes. They both agreed to keep their individual property separate. Bailey owned a Georgia home she coined “Lake Bailey” before marrying Hill and recently moved back full-time after splitting her time between GA and LA to be with Hill on the West Coast.

According to the terms of the pending settlement, neither will pay spousal support. Support cannot be requested at a later date.

The ‘RHOA’ star says a rift in their friendship led to the split

Despite a divorce, Bailey and Hill vow to remain friends. The former supermodel fell head over heels in love with the sportscaster after she vowed off marriage following her divorce from Peter Thomas.

The split from Hill was shocking to some fans who watched their love story and Bailey’s eagerness in getting engaged and having a lavish wedding despite a global pandemic. While discussing the breakup in an interview on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Bailey said the friendship began to crumble. She cites them finally living together after being long distance for much of their courtship, and lack of compatibility, as the reason for their split.

“I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” she explained. “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.” She added that she learned from her last divorce what not to do moving forward. “This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage,” she continued. “Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”

She remains optimistic about her future dating life

Bailey admits she was bummed about her divorce from Hill, but she refuses to give up on finding her forever mate. “Oh, Cynthia Bailey is still looking for love,” she said in her interview with PEOPLE, though getting married again may not be in the cards for her again. “I live for love. I’m always going to go for it. Until I get this thing right, I absolutely will never give up on love. And the right person for me, I’m never going to give up on him, because love is a beautiful thing, and I deserve love just like everybody deserves love.”