‘RHOBH’: Taylor Armstrong Laughs About How She ‘Always Ends Up Making out’ With Brandi Glanville

Taylor Armstrong says she and Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fight like family and love like kissing cousins.

Armstrong and Glanville had some intense and heated exchanges on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, which led to some of the most explosive and emotional moments on the show. During dinner with the cast, Glanville brought up the domestic abuse Armstrong suffered and also her husband’s suicide. This led to everyone getting involved, furthering the drama.

Andy Cohen wasn’t sure if Taylor Armstrong would film with Brandi Glanville

Armstrong recalled how executive producer Andy Cohen didn’t tell her that Glanville would be joining the RHUGT cast until the last minute. “Andy Cohen is so adorable,” Armstrong said on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast. “He calls me and is like ‘Oh there’s this Ultimate Girls Trip thing it’s gonna be fun.”

‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ |Peacock

“And I’m like Andy Cohen if you don’t think I know you better …” she laughed. “You know, that a trip together, a bunch of ladies … I’m like OK I gotcha.”

Taylor Armstrong said fighting with Brandi Glanville is like fighting with family

Armstrong knew there was a catch and it would likely be Glanville. “I’m like, that sounds great. I’ll do it. Sounds like fun. And I also thought it’ll be great for people to see life after. Because when I left Beverly Hills my life was a wreck. I mean, I was in shambles,” she recalled. “I was a mess and my life was a mess. And now I’m like, it’ll be good for people to see that she lived through it and now she can come have some fun with us.”

“But then the very last thing [Cohen] said was, ‘OK one last thing, are you willing to film with Brandi?’ And I’m like ‘Andy Cohen you stinker!'” she laughed.

But filming with Glanville wasn’t a big deal. “I was like you know what I’ll film with her,” she said. “Brandi and I are like family members who fight at Thanksgiving. We do have some weird affection for one another. And for some reason, we always end up making out.”

Taylor joked that kissing could be from ‘sexual frustration’

Armstrong laughed and said she has no idea why they end up kissing. “I don’t know if it’s sexual frustration or we just get so sick of each other that finally, we’re like, ‘Oh, let’s just kiss,'” she said.

Of course, they have to get through some pretty intense moments to get to the point of kissing.

“You’re gonna see some ups and downs with us, and I think that we have such a long history that there are some tensions,” Armstrong told US Weekly about her interactions with Glanville on RHUGT. “But also, in some respects, we have a bit of a family feeling with one another, so it’s almost like fighting with your sister.”

Glanville said, “I think we’re fine. I don’t know. I don’t know her that well. She had some issues that she had to get off her chest.”