Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is doubling down on her stance toward Sofia Vergara. Teresa recalled an unpleasant encounter with Sofia on her podcast, Namaste B$tches. The comments have thrust Vergara back into the limelight amid her ongoing divorce.

Teresa candidly shared her less-than-flattering impression of Vergara, arising from a photo-op that went awry at an event in 2017. She didn’t hold back, accusing Vergara of being “the rudest woman” she’s ever met and even mimicking her Colombian accent.

Teresa Giudice | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Teresa Giudice recalls her first encounter with Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is making headlines due to her unexpected parting ways with Joe Manganiello. To make matters worse, she just received a sharp dig from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice.

Daily Mail reports that Teresa took a shot at Vergara on her Namaste B$tches podcast episode with fellow host Melissa Pfeister. Teresa started by bringing up an incident from 2017 involving herself and the 51-year-old Modern Family actor.

The RHONJ star disclosed that they both were attending the same function when their public relations representatives suggested a joint photo opportunity. However, the situation didn’t unfold as smoothly as anticipated.

Teresa explained how she didn’t want to take a photo with Vergara at the event. But after being pushed by their PR people, the two got together for the unfortunate photo op.

“I didn’t care to take a picture with her. I’m so not like that. I don’t go out of my way to take a picture with anybody, just to put it on my Instagram, because I just don’t care,” Teresa explained.

And that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

Teresa Giudice calls the ‘Modern Family’ star the ‘rudest woman’ while mocking her Colombian accent

Teresa narrated how her supposedly simple photo op with Sofia Vergara rapidly spiraled into chaos. Let’s say Teresa didn’t leave the interaction with any newfound admiration for Vergara.

The reality star shared how, during the photo session, Vergara positioned herself squarely in front of her. Teresa immediately let the Modern Family star know that this wasn’t the usual way to set up for a picture.

“She was like, the most rudest (sic) woman I’ve ever met. Like, I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, “Why you making me take a picture with that lady?”‘ Teresa added, completely mocking Sofia’s Colombian accent.

Teresa did not hold back in voicing her feelings to Vergara, stating outright that she wasn’t keen on the photo op to begin with. Vergara, in return, merely gazed at Teresa before strolling off without saying a word.

Furthermore, Teresa opined that Vergara has become disconnected from her cultural heritage. She firmly argued that Vergara has transitioned from being humble to someone who has lost sight of her origins.

Fans support Sofia Vergara amid the drama

Teresa’s harsh words couldn’t have arrived at a worse moment for Vergara. The Modern Family star is already in the public eye following her sudden separation from Joe.

Nevertheless, Hello Magazine reports that Vergara continues to receive an outpouring of support on her social media platforms.

Taking to social media, fans have expressed their unwavering affection and respect for the actor, notwithstanding the personal turmoil she’s experiencing. Amid the controversy and her recent marital dissolution, Vergara is showing incredible resilience and positive energy.

After a seven-year marriage, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced they’re parting ways on July 17.

Despite the personal disruptions, Vergara has been making the most of moments of bliss and tranquility. The America’s Got Talent judge was spotted holidaying in Italy when news of her divorce emerged.

She shared many glowing photos from her vacation, including some in which she rocked a striking blue swimsuit.