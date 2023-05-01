‘RHONY’ Season 14 Premiere Date Announced – Meet the New Cast and ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Connection

After a significant hiatus and cancelation speculation, The Real Housewives of New York City returns with season 14 on July 16. Bravo revealed that RHONY fans will meet a cast that includes a new group of “six dynamic women who run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world.”

Previously announced at BravoCon 2022, the full cast includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

Who stars in the new RHONY Season 14 cast? And which cast member has a connection to the Bravo series Million Dollar Listing?

Sai De Silva

In her Scout the City YouTube channel, Sai De Silva describes herself as an “energetic fashion content creator and mother of two from NYC. We share videos about family, fashion, and beauty. Our content feels sometimes glamorous with a side of chaos and humor. We never take ourselves too seriously and love to laugh.”

Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

She’s the creative director of Scout the City, which started as a passion project blog and quickly evolved into an online lifestyle destination. The brand follows her adventures of chic parenting from her home in Brooklyn where she resides with her husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Ubah Hassan

As an entrepreneur and the founder of the hot sauce company UBAHHOT, Ubah Hassan is also a model and philanthropist originally from Somalia. Along with her brother and father, Hassan fled Somalia, originally moving to Kenya, but then later making Canada her home.

Her modeling career took off when a photographer saw her in Canada and she was later signed to a modeling agency. Eventually, she moved to New York City where she resides today.

Erin Dana Lichy

Erin Dana Lichy may be new to the RHONY Season 14 cast, but she’s already connected to Fredrik Eklund from Million Dollar Listing New York. Lichy is a real estate agent and works on Eklund and John Gomes’ Douglas Elliman team. She’s also a true New Yorker at heart. Raised in Manhattan and currently living in Tribecca, Lichy also owns her own home renovation and design firm.

Her husband is attorney Abraham Lichy and the couple has three children together.

Jenna Lyons

As a rising fashion design star, Jenna Lyons was the force behind the rise of fashion brand J. Crew. Despite being a force in fashion, Lyons revealed that a rare genetic disorder called incontinentia pigmenti, always made her feel self-conscious and she was even bullied.

“I definitely got teased and beaten up at school, though nobody called it ‘bullying’ back then,” she told Oprah Daily. “I remember this one boy would chase and punch me. He was always waiting to get me on my way home after school—thank God I was tall and a pretty fast runner. It was scary. My mother even called the school to complain, but they never did anything.”

Lyons is currently Co-Founder and CEO of the direct-to-consumer beauty brand, LoveSeen, and resides in New York City with her son Beckett.

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank is the founder of The Know PR and a married mother of twin boys. The brand consultant and fashion publicist was born and raised in London, England and later moved to New York City to pursue a career in fashion.

Taank married husband, financier Pavit Randhawa after being introduced by a mutual acquaintance. They were just friends for years before they started dating. The couple married in Mexico in 2014.

Brynn Whitfield rounds out ‘RHONY’ Season 14 cast

Originally from the Midwest, Brynn Whitfield feels right at home in New York City. She’s a brand marketing and communications professional, who jokes about being a“trophy wife in training.”

She loves interior design, fashion, and hosting dinner parties in the West Village. Whitfield was raised by her grandmother, Darlene, who passed away in the spring of 2021.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 premieres on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.