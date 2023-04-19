‘Ride’ on Hallmark: Is James Tupper’s Cody a Potential Love Interest for Isabel (Nancy Travis)?

There’s a new cowboy in town on Hallmark Channel’s Ride. The April 16 episode of the rodeo family drama introduced Cody, a farrier played by James Tupper. He was on hand to help Isabel (Nancy Travis) deal with a tricky situation involving one of her mares. But is it possible that he had more on his mind than just assisting with a horse?

James Tupper plays Cody on ‘Ride’

Nancy Travis and James Tupper in ‘Ride’ Episode 5 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Michelle Faye

In the latest installments of Ride on Hallmark, the McMurray kids are worried about their mom. She’s running herself ragged keeping up with everything on the ranch. Now, with the mare Goldie about to give birth and the local vet out of town, she’s insisting on staying up all night as she waits for the foal arrives. Plus, it’s her birthday, and they want her to have the chance to enjoy herself (and the secret celebration that they’re planning).

Enter Cody, played by Big Little Lies actor Tupper. He’s a farrier. (That’s a person who specializes in shoeing horses and caring for their hooves, for those who aren’t familiar with ranching lingo.) Tuff (Jake Foy) calls him to help out with the mare and get Isabel out of the barn so he, Missy (Tiera Skovbye), Cash (Beau Mirchoff), and Valeria (Sara Garcia) can plan a “shindig” for her.

Isabel immediately susses out what’s up, but Cody insists on sticking around. When a child goes missing on the ranch, he’s there to support her and offer some words of wisdom.

“You know, the bad times, they make the good times better,” he says.

Later, Cody attends Isabel’s surprise party.

“You were right, I did need a distraction,” Isabel admits as he prepares to leave.

“I think I needed one too,” he replies.

Could Cody be a potential love interest for Isabel?

So far, Cody and Isabel seem to be nothing more than friendly professional acquaintances. But we’d be lying if we said we didn’t think there was a definite vibe between them. Something about the way Cody looked as Isabel suggested he might have a thing for her. Her feelings for him weren’t as clear, but given the cozy way they were chatting at her party, it wouldn’t be surprising if she something started to develop between them.

Of course, a few glances don’t make a romance. As of now, the widowed Isabel appears to be perfectly happy as a single woman. But it’s been years since her husband’s death, and she may eventually decide it’s time to start dating again. However, if Isabel decides to reenter the dating scene, Cody may not be the only man lining up to ask her out. Mayor Hank Hickson (Greg Lawson) is the right age for Isabel. Plus, they’ve known each other for years and he doesn’t seem to have a wife (at least one that we’ve seen).

One thing we do know: Both Tupper and Lawson are set to appear in the next episode of Ride, titled “When It Rains.” According to the synopsis from Hallmark, Hank surprises Isabel with some exciting news, but she doesn’t have quite the reaction that he hoped she would.

New episodes of Ride air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

