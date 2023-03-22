‘Ride’: The Cast and Characters of Hallmark’s New Rodeo Series

Meet the McMurrays. Hallmark Channel’s new series Ride follows a Colorado rodeo family in the wake of a devastating tragedy. It premieres Sunday, March 26 and stars Nancy Travis as family matriarch Isabel McMurray. But who else is in the Ride cast, and who do they play? Keep reading to find out what we know so far about the show’s characters and what to expect from the series premiere.

Nancy Travis stars in Hallmark Channel’s ‘Ride’

Last Man Standing star Travis takes center stage in Ride as Isabel. She’s the resilient head of a small-town ranching family who kept her family’s business afloat after losing her husband, Dusty, years ago. And she did it while singlehandedly raising three sons: Austin, Cash, and Tuff.

Isabel knows that the way of life she’s chosen isn’t easy. But despite personal and professional setbacks, she’s a savvy problem-solver as she manages her family’s ranch and guides her adult kids.

“This ranch. My family,” she says in a teaser (via YouTube). “I’ve learned you can’t take anything for granted.”

Marcus Rosner plays Austin McMurry, and Tiera Skovbye plays his wife, Missy

Tiera Skovbye in ‘Ride’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Brown

Marcus Rosner plays Isabel’s eldest son Austin McMurray. He’s a famous rodeo champion – Rosner described his character as “the Tom Brady of bull-riding” in an Instagram post. But in Ride’s first episode, tragedy strikes, leaving his family grieving and his wife Missy a widow.

Tiera Skovbye plays Missy, a former rodeo queen and trick rider. She moved to the McMurray ranch after she married Austin, and she’s taken on the job of coaching the McMurray sons in riding. But with Austin gone, she struggles to figure out her place in the family.

Beau Mirchoff plays Cash McMurray

Good Trouble’s Beau Mirchoff plays Isabel’s middle son, Cash. He’s a marine who returns home just before his brother’s death.

Cash feels that he’s always lived in Austin’s shadow, and after he’s gone, he wants to support his family by becoming a championship bull rider as well. That’s a decision that doesn’t sit well with his mother, who struggles with the idea of letting another one of her children risk his life for the ranch. To make matters more complicated, Cash has also been nurturing long-simmering feelings for Missy, who he sees as the one who got away.

Jake Foy plays Tuff McMurray

Jake Foy in ‘Ride’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Brown

Hallmark Channel vet Jake Foy plays Isabel’s youngest son Tuff McMurray. Tuff is a bullfighter, ranch foreman, and aspiring musician. But despite his many interests, he always puts his family first. However, the character is also something of a “troublemaker,” Foy said in an Instagram post.

Sara Garcia plays Valeria Galindo

Victor Okyei and Sara Garcia in ‘Ride’ ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Brown

Sara Garcia portrays Valeria Galindo on Ride. She’s a runaway who turned up at the McMurray’s ranch as a teen. Over the years, she’s become an indispensable part of the family and is like the daughter Isabel never had. But when Austin dies, Valeria suddenly leaves town. A year later, she returns, but with more secrets than answers. Will her mysterious past eventually catch up with her?

Tyler Jacob Moore plays Gus Booker

Isla Spencer and Tyler Jacob Moore in ‘Ride’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: David Brown

Tyler Jacob Moore of Shameless plays Gus Booker. He’s the son of an oil baron who hopes to invest in the McMurray ranch as a way to divest from his family’s wealth. But not everyone on the ranch is thrilled with the idea of a deep-pocketed outsider buying up their land. Gus is a long-time admirer or Missy’s rodeo career, and he and Cash have a particularly tense relationship.

Ride premieres Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

