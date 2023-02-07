Hallmark Channel’s New Series ‘Ride’ to Premiere in March 2023

It’s time to saddle up. Hallmark Channel has revealed that its new rodeo-focused drama series Ride will debut in late March, immediately after The Way Home season finale.

‘Ride’ premieres March 26 on Hallmark Channel, stars Beau Mirchoff and Tiera Skovbye

[L-R] Nancy Travis, Beau Mirchoff, Tiera Skovbye | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Matthias Clamer/Freeform via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ride will premiere on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel, the network revealed in a tweet.

The multi-generational family drama stars Nancy Travis of Three Men and a Baby and The Kominsky Method; Awkward and Good Trouble alum Beau Mirchoff; and Tiera Skovbye from Riverdale and the Canadian TV series Nurses. The cast also includes Sara Garcia (The Flash), Jake Foy (Hallmark’s A Little Daytime Drama), Marcus Rosner (Hallmark’s Romance to the Rescue), and Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless), TV Insider reports.

Go home, then get ready to ride! On March 26 we bid farewell to the Landrys with the season finale of @TheWayHomeHC at 8/7c followed by the premiere of @RideHallmark starring Nancy Travis, @SkovbyeTiera, @Beau_Mirchoff! Learn more @TVInsider https://t.co/WLiKakKLe5 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 7, 2023

Ride focuses on the McMurrays, a Colorado rodeo family who are struggling to keep their ranch afloat. A devastating loss sends each character on a journey of transformation and self-discovery while also revealing a web of secrets, which threaten to tear the McMurray family and their small town apart. Travis plays Isabel McMurray, Mirchoff plays Cash McMurray, Skovbye plays Missy McMurray, Foy plays Tuff McMurray, and Rosner plays Austin McMurray. Sara Garcia plays Valeria Galindo, Moore plays Gus Walker, and Victor Okyei plays a character named Nic Burton.

In mid-December 2022, Skovbye took to Instagram to share an update on filming the new series.

“Wrapped Ride season one, 3 weeks ago now…which is still not enough time to properly put into words what this show and the people I got to make it with mean to me,” she wrote. “I truly can’t wait for you all to watch this beautiful show in 2023!!”

‘The Way Home’ season finale also airs March 26

The Ride series premiere will air the same night as the season finale of Hallmark’s new series The Way Home. That show will air an hour earlier than usual on March 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Way Home stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow. Kat (Leigh) has been estranged from her mother Del (MacDowell) for years following a family tragedy. But when she returns to her small hometown with her teen daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) in tow, the three women embark on a remarkable journey of healing with a surprising, time-travel twist.

‘When Calls the Heart’ returns to Hallmark Channel in July 2023

#Hearties! A brand new season of #WhenCallstheHeart is officially coming in July! Get ready to return to Hope Valley and enjoy this sneak peek at season 10! pic.twitter.com/MsZnzSehZ4 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 6, 2023

Both Ride and The Way Home are new additions to Hallmark’s scripted series lineup. But the network hasn’t abandoned one of is most popular shows. When Calls the Heart Season 10 will premiere in late July 2023, the network has confirmed. A recently released first-look teaser (via Twitter) for the show promises “ the biggest season yet.” When the show returns, the residents of Hope Valley will be fighting to bounce back from a series of economic blows. And Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.