Why Rihanna Won’t Get Paid for Her Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Performance

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to play for the ultimate NFL win in Super Bowl LVII. In addition to catching the big game, fans are excited about the iconic commercials and the halftime show. In the past, stars like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd have performed for nearly 100 million viewers. And for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, all eyes will be on Rihanna.

But despite being one of the year’s most talked-about performances, the “Diamonds” singer won’t get paid a dime.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance promises to be ‘epic’

Rihanna | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Super Bowl LVII is upon us, and Rihanna didn’t waste time getting ready. After all, the big game is one of the world’s grandest stages.

Adam Blackstone, an esteemed musical director with a history of slaying Super Bowl halftime performances, sat down with Good Morning America to share a sneak peek of what viewers can expect from the Anti star.

Teasing an enjoyable surprise, Blackstone discussed his creative process and the question he asks every performer: “What story do you want to tell?”

According to Blackstone, Rihanna responded, “Let’s be epic. Let’s let this be a moment in time that people will never have seen or heard before.”

No one would expect anything less from RiRi.

Why Rihanna won’t get paid for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is a coveted gig, but it surprisingly pays nothing. That’s right: Rihanna won’t get a penny for her work.

Simply put, it’s NFL policy. However, the league covers all production costs, and that counts for something. According to The Sporting News, expenses can run upward of $10 million.

Although it sounds like a raw deal for music stars, the show is valuable publicity. Data reveals that after artists perform during Super Bowl halftime, their sales skyrocket.

For instance, Maroon 5 experienced “a 488% surge in record sales following the band’s 2019 performance,” FEE Stories reports. That’s a perk from which any artist would be happy to benefit.

But let’s be real. Does Rihanna even need it?

The billionaire Fenty Beauty founder certainly doesn’t. But after enduring the singer’s nearly six-year hiatus from performing, her fans are ready.

The ‘Umbrella’ singer surprisingly agreed to perform in 2023 after turning down the 2019 gig

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna admitted she still couldn’t believe she agreed to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl. She wasn’t the only one. As her fans might recall, the A-lister was first asked to tackle the monumental task in 2018.

However, she turned down the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show in support of Colin Kaepernick. So, what changed her mind this time?

“I feel like it was now or never, really,” Rihanna revealed in an interview with Extra.

She added that her experiences as a mom also swayed her decision. The “Rude Boy” singer said being a parent has led her to “unlock” superpowers she didn’t know she had.

“You feel like you can take on the world,” she explained.

So, in a way, fans can thank Rihanna’s son for what’s sure to be an unforgettable performance.