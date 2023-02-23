Why Ringo Starr Didn’t Like the Idea of His Son Attending Public School

Aside from playing drums with the Beatles and writing music as a solo artist, Ringo Starr is a father of three. He had his first son, Zak, in 1965, later elaborating on his son’s love of music and his future time at school.

Where did the Beatles go to college?

The Beatles’ Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen after the birth of their first son, Zak | KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Before meeting the other Beatles, Harrison and Lennon attended Dovedale Primary School. According to IMDb, 11-year-old Paul McCartney was one of four students who passed an exam, known as “the scholarship,” in Liverpool, earning a seat at the Liverpool Institute for Boys.

When they were teenagers, Harrison, Lennon, and McCartney began making music together, eventually adding Ringo Starr (full name Sir Richard Starkey) to their lineup. IMDb notes Starr actually dropped out of school to work as a delivery boy for British Rail.

He worked odd jobs until joining the Liverpool group, Rory Storm and the Hurricanes. The Beatles eventually asked the drummer to replace another temporary member, officially becoming one part of the “Fab Four.”

Ringo Starr on his son’s taste in music and attending school

In 1965, Ringo Starr and his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett, had their son Zak Starkey. The following year, this drummer later elaborated on his father-son relationship — and whether or not Zak knew about the Beatles.

“I don’t think he knows the difference between Beatle music and other music, but he certainly seems to enjoy it,” Starr said (via Beatles Interviews). “He dances to records now.”

As he grew up, Zak Starkey became interested in music, even teaching himself to play the drums. When asked about sending his son to school, the drummer confessed he hadn’t “thought about it very much yet.”

“I don’t particularly like the idea of him going to a public school,” he noted, “but the difficulty is that all the other boys he will play with around here will go to one, and he’ll feel different if he doesn’t stay with his friends. But then you never know what may happen by the time he’s due to start.”

It was Zak Starkey’s love for music that eventually landed him a role in the Who as their drummer. He bounced around in other bands, while Ringo Starr created Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

How many children does Ringo Starr have?

After Zak, Ringo Starr and his wife had two more children — Jason (born in 1967) and Lee (born in 1970). After an affair, the couple divorced in 1975. Ringo married his second wife, Barbara Bach, in 1981. She already had two children of her own, making this drummer a stepfather.

The other Beatles got married and had children, the first of which was John Lennon with his wife Cynthia, who had a son named Julian. Now, music by the Beatles is available on most major streaming platforms.