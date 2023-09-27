Ringo Starr joked that he isn't best known for his music. Though he's one of the most famous drummers in the world, he thinks 2 things are more popular.

Ringo Starr was the drummer in the biggest band in the world, but he jokingly questioned whether or not he was known for his music. He’s been a musician for 60 years, jumping from The Beatles to a solo career to his work with the All-Starr Band. Still, he says there are two behaviors for which people probably know him best. Here’s what they are.

Starr was a successful drummer in Liverpool circles by the time he joined The Beatles. From there, his fame increased exponentially. For most of the 1960s, the four Beatles were the most famous people in the world. Starr, who is now in his 80s, has been a household name since he was in his early 20s.

At this point, though, he wonders if he’s better known for his constant refrain of “peace and love.” He has such a connection with the message that he hosts an annual Peace and Love event. NASA even sent a pre-recorded message from Starr into the universe for the event.

“Really without thinking, I said, ‘I would like them all to go, ‘Peace and love,’ at noon on my birthday, 7/7, seventh day of the seventh month,” he told People. “That’s how it started. We’ve been doing it now for so many years. And now I’ve upped it a bit because I say, ‘You can say peace and love or you can just think peace and love.’ So any way, you’re winning.”

Starr believes he’s better known for his “peace and love” message “and jumping jacks than the music.” He often performs jumping jacks while on stage, though, of course, one would have to be attending his concerts and listening to his music to know this.

Ringo Starr is known for his success in music and other artistic ventures

While Starr joked that “peace and love” and jumping jacks have superseded his legacy of music, he is still best known for his artistic ventures. He has worked consistently as a musician for decades.

He also has made a name for himself in other artistic realms. While each of the Beatles took movie roles, Starr put in the most work to become an actor. He starred in a number of films throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Not all of these were well-received, but critics, directors, and co-stars have praised him for his honesty as an actor.

Starr has also dabbled in photography over the years. In 2013, he released a book of his photos and even shot photos of the Foo Fighters for their 2014 album Sonic Highways.

The Beatles drummer said he has no plans of slowing down

Starr has packed many accomplishments into his life, and he has no plans of slowing down as he ages.

“Nothing makes me feel old. In my head, I’m 27,” he said. “Wisdom’s a heavy word. [Getting older] is what happens, and you try and keep yourself busy.”

Ringo Starr | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ABA

He explained that he never saw himself working this long. When he first started out, he met a musician who was 40 and found this shocking. Now, though, he can’t imagine his life without his work.

“I was talking to the band and I said, ‘Well, how old are you?’ And the guy says, ‘I’m 40.’ ’40?! And you’re still doing it?'” Starr said. “Little did I know! It’s far out. But that’s always stuck with me.”