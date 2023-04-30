Robert Pattinson Once Admitted That He Found 1 of His ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Stars ‘Quite Intimidating’

Robert Pattinson has built an impressive career in Hollywood, working with many top actors in the industry. However, there was one co-star that he once admitted was “quite intimidating.”

Despite his success since his days in the Harry Potter franchise, Pattinson revealed that working with Emma Watson was a daunting experience for him. Their on-screen chemistry may have been strong, but behind the scenes, Pattinson was in awe of Watson’s talent and presence.

Stanislav Ianevski, Clemence Poesy, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Katie Leung and Robert Pattinson | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson found this ‘Harry Potter’ co-star intimidating

Harry Potter fans have long wondered if Pattinson and Watson ever had romantic feelings toward each other. Although Pattinson has remained tight-lipped about the subject, he did admit that Watson was “quite intimidating” on set.

Pattinson opened up about his experience working with Watson on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Pattinson may have been nervous around Watson, but he had nothing but good things to say about his co-star.

“She (Emma Watson) is really, really cool. She seems so much older than she really is. I find her quite intimidating,” he shared. “I always find myself trying to impress her. She’s very, very clever.”

It is unclear how much the two interacted since their days in the Harry Potter franchise. But their brief meeting on the red carpet during the Golden Globes in 2018 got fans discussing a potential romance.

Pattinson has never commented on the rumors. But Watson did address the reports in an interview from 2009.

Emma Watson opens up about those Robert Pattinson rumors

Watson and Pattinson’s paths first crossed on the set of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, and they have been connected ever since. While Pattinson went on to star in the Twilight franchise, Watson portrayed Hermione Granger until the conclusion of the Harry Potter series.

Despite their different career paths, both actors have remained in the public eye, and their ongoing success serves as a testament to their talent and dedication.

Following the 2018 Golden Globes, rumors surfaced that Pattinson and Watson may have taken their friendship to the next level. According to an anonymous source, the pair had started dating.

In light of the rumors, Watson denied that she and Pattinson were romantically involved. Speaking to reports, the actor assured fans that she and Pattinson are nothing more than good friends.

“We’re just friends — but he sure was great to work with!” she stated.

Emma Watson’s love life does not include her ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ co-star

Fans hoping for a romance between Watson and Pattinson will have to wait for the time being. But that doesn’t mean Watson hasn’t been busy in the love department over the years.

In 2018, she was spotted kissing New York businessman Brendan Wallace during a romantic getaway in Mexico. Prior to that, she had a relationship with Oxford University rugby player Matt Janney, which ended on a sour note.

After enjoying the single life for a time, Watson was caught locking lips with a mystery man in 2019. Following months of rumors and speculation, fans finally learned that Watson’s romantic interest was a man named Leo Robinton.

Robinton is a California-based business owner who has a background in the legalized marijuana industry. The two have been very secretive about their relationship, so little is known about where things stand.