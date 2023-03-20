Royal Couple Dubbed ‘Oasis of Calm’ Amid ‘Dramas’ and It’s Not King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

A body language expert has called one couple in the British royal family an “oasis of calm.” However, it’s not King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles. Instead, it’s the monarch’s youngest sibling, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie.

Body language expert calls Sophie and Edward ‘calm, jolly, and down-to-earth’

King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, Sophie , Princess Anne, and Timothy Laurence | Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/ Getty Images

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh bring “calm” to the royal family, per body language expert Judi James.

“Calm, jolly, and down-to-earth, Sophie and Edward are like an oasis of calm currently in a royal Firm that is buffeted by dramas,” she said (via Express). “Both Edward and Sophie, and their relationship, seem to ripen with age.”

While rumors once described Edward as Queen Elizabeth II’s “most indulged child” with his early adult years bringing sinking popularity, he and Sophie have “proved” themselves.

“His engagement to Sophie lacked the fairytale drama of Charles and Diana and the openly flirtatious sizzle of Andrew and Fergie,” she explained. “Sophie wore a grey business suit and looked sensible and practical rather than the star of another royal rom-com.”

“What the pair lacked in terms of charisma in the early days they have more than proved recently,” James said.

Prince Edward and Sophie ‘make for a formidable double-act’ with ‘star quality’ and ‘self-effacing’ body language

Sophie and Prince Edward | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

59 and 58 years old, respectively, the former Earl and Countess of Wessex seem to be coming into their own. “Sophie has started to dazzle like never before,” exhibiting a “star quality that tended to be missing or overlooked.”

Meanwhile, the expert noticed “signs” of Edward “being down-to-earth, modest and self-effacing.” Together, their body language as a couple “suggests the romance between them has intensified over the years rather than declined.”

“Sophie and Edward make a formidable double-act but it is almost as though no one noticed until the pandemic hit and until [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle] quit the UK,” she added. “They and their children stepped up to the plate without drama or any signs of resentment at any possible invasion of privacy as the spotlight turned in their direction.”

Sophie and Prince Edward also have ‘teenagers on a date’ body language

Sophie and Prince Edward | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In addition to their rising star power and “oasis of calm” air, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh seem to work well together.

“Sophie seems to flatter her husband with her non-verbal signals,” James said. In do so, she boosts “his confidence as a performer.” As for Edward, he looks at his wife with “undisguised delight, fascination, and love.”

“They have often been seen in public lost in one another’s company,” the expert observed. Not only is there “face-to-face eye contact,” but there’s also “grinning and laughing like teenagers on a date.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.