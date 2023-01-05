A royal expert weighed in on the potential fallout for the royal family from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir Spare, due Jan. 10. Leaked passages from the book reveal the depths of the divide between Prince William and Prince Harry. But how does [William’s wife] Kate Middleton fit into this situation? A royal expert claims she will have a “hard experience” facing allegations made by her brother-in-law.

An alleged excerpt from ‘Spare’ has leaked

The Guardian published a leaked story from Spare detailing an alleged fight between Princes Harry and William. The passage explains an alleged physical altercation between the brothers after Harry married his wife, Meghan Markle.

The passage described a confrontation between William and Harry at his London home in 2019. Harry claims William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.” He alleges the brother’s confrontation escalated, and William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor.”

Harry wrote William wanted to discuss the couple’s press issues. He reportedly arrived at Harry and Meghan’s Nottingham Cottage home “piping hot.” Harry said William was not rational. Tensions between the men escalated to what Harry claims was a physical altercation.

However, it is rumored William is not the only target of Harry’s ire. So is his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

Royal Expert claims Kate Middleton will have a ‘hard experience’ facing allegations made in Prince Harry’s memoir

Royal expert Daniela Elser wrote an editorial for News.au, claiming that Kate Middleton will have a “hard experience” as she faces allegations made in Spare.

Elser wrote, “For Kate, right now, watching her formerly close brother-in-law on the cusp of yet another offensive. With not only her husband reportedly in his sights but her too, it must be a particularly hard experience, not least because there is nothing they can do.”

She continued, “Unlike in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview, when we got the now-iconic ‘recollections may vary’ statement, so far, Buckingham and Kensington Palaces have assiduously refused to comment on the Sussexes’ broadsides. Instead, they’re adopting a heads-down, just getting on with the job guv’nor approach.”

Elser concluded, “The Wales’ are left ‘devastated’ by the Sussexes’ brickbats, a situation exacerbated by the fact the family is only months on from the late Queen’s death. The way things look today, there may well be more discomfort and sadness for William and Kate to come.”

The royal expert alludes to Harry seeing himself as much of a victim as his mother, Princess Diana

Elser spoke of Harry seemingly placing himself in the shoes of his mother, the late Princess Diana, when it came to feeling victimized by the royal family. She claims that Harry and William’s rift is similar to the divide between their parents, Diana and King Charles III.

“In the last year, Harry has repeatedly staked something of a claim on their mother’s legacy,” the expert stated. “If William has been lumped into the Charles role in the current reboot of the 1990s war of Wales’, a dutiful regal foot soldier who has wholly thrown his lot in with the crown, then Harry would seem to have cast himself as the Diana of today. A man driven by passion and willing to speak up about Buckingham Palace’s perceived sins,” Elser concluded.