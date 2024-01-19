What Prince Harry left out of 'Spare' didn't 'go unnoticed' by the royal family who, for that reason per a royal biography, are concerned about a second 'Spare' book.

It seems Buckingham Palace doesn’t have Spare entirely in their rearview a year after Prince Harry’s memoir debuted. According to a new biography, the royal family’s concern is that the Duke of Sussex may actually write a follow-up, given he left “large chunks” out of Spare. Yes, a second Harry Spare book. Another possibility, they fear, is Meghan Markle penning a memoir.

Excluding ‘recent events’ from ‘Spare’ has the royals concerned about another Harry memoir or one from Meghan Markle

In his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, author Robert Hardman claimed that not only is the royal family nervous about a second Spare book from Harry, but also whether or not his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, will ever write a memoir.

Spare hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023, as part of Harry and Meghan’s four-book deal with Penguin Random House.

“For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” Hardman wrote in his book, which debuts on Jan. 18, 2024 (via Daily Mail).

“It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life, and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part — less than a fifth — of Prince Harry’s memoir,” he explained. “This suggested either a sequel or perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”

Indeed, Meghan entering Harry’s life didn’t come up in Spare until part three, starting on page 267.

Harry previously admitted ‘Spare’ could’ve ‘been two books’

Spare very nearly could’ve become “two books,” Harry revealed after his memoir’s release. Speaking to The Telegraph following Spare’s debut, Harry shared the tome originally clocked in at around 800 pages.

“There could have been two books, put it that way,” he said. “The hard bit was taking things out. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages.” (The U.S. edition of Spare is 410 pages total.)

Harry also noted he did leave certain things out of Spare, notably between him and his brother, Prince William, as well as some stuff involving him and his father, King Charles III.

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” he said. “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Harry is ‘still picking up the pieces’ of his relationships with Prince William and King Charles in the wake of ‘Spare’

Although it’s been more than a year since Spare hit shelves, Harry’s managing the fallout. The 39-year-old is reportedly “still picking up the pieces” of his “battered” relationships with both his father, King Charles, and brother, William.

“He’s still picking up the pieces of his sort of battered relationship with his father and his brother,” Russel Myers, a royal commentator, said during a Sky News Australia appearance.

“Absolutely nobody was spared — excuse the pun — from his barbs in that book,” he said, noting the “repercussions” will likely be ongoing for “the next year or two.”

“And whether Harry can sort of find a way back into the family remains to be seen,” Myers concluded.