Rumors Swirl That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Make an Appearance on ‘The Kardashians’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since 2020, and as a result, they have brushed shoulders with plenty of high-profile celebrities. Now, rumor has it Kris Jenner wants the royal couple to appear on 'The Kardashians.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have certainly shifted from royals to celebrities since leaving the royal family back in 2020. While the two are still known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they have made moves to distance themselves from their royal past and carve out new roles in their business ventures. There have been reports that they’ve even made friends with the likes of Kim Kardashian, and now, rumors are swirling that Kris Jenner wants the duo to make an appearance on the family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. But would Harry and Meghan ever go for it?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear on ‘The Kardashians?’

We wouldn’t put it past Kris Jenner to at least try — and there are rumors that that’s just what she is doing. An anonymous source close to Jenner recently said she is trying to get Meghan and Harry to appear on the show. “It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle,” the source told Bella Magazine, via Express.

“Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris; the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative,” the source continued. Of course, it remains unclear if anything will come of the rumors or if Jenner is even actually trying to get Harry and Meghan on the show, but it wouldn’t surprise anyone. And would Harry and Meghan even want to do it? If there was a genuine friendship there, then probably, but it’s hard to know where the Sussexes stand.

There were rumors earlier this year that Harry and Meghan were interested in purchasing a piece of property in close proximity to Kim Kardashian’s new place in Malibu. While it doesn’t necessarily seem like the Sussexes were looking at the property because of its closeness to Kim, it could be just another way to for the two families to unite if Harry and Meghan did end up purchasing the land.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold a dog at the 2023 Invictus Games | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have carved their own paths separate from the royal family

Harry and Meghan have not stopped working on various business ventures since stepping down as working royals. The two signed a deal with Netflix, Meghan Markle launched a podcast (which is in talks to land on a new streaming platform soon), and the two have continued their philanthropic work with things like the Invictus Games.

Of course, they’re doing it all while raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito. The two have largely kept their little ones out of the spotlight. Archie is four and Lilibet is two, so they’re certainly a little too young to make many appearances with their parents. At a recent mental health summit in New York City, Meghan mentioned that she does worry about Archie and Lili’s upbringing as they are inevitably introduced to social media, so it seems that she and Harry are doing their best to keep their kids’ lives private and separate from their work lives or royal drama.

Whether Harry and Meghan will appear on the Kardashians’ show remains a mystery, but if the families actually have become close friends, it might not be totally unexpected.