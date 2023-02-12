Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Goes Crazy’ for 1 Pasta Dish Matthew Broderick Makes Every Week

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are celebrity relationship goals. They’ve been together for decades, defying the Hollywood norm and inspiring fans. Over the years, the couple has welcomed three children, all while pursuing successful careers. Although the two actors mostly keep details of their personal lives private, they have shared some tidbits that indicate they’re still very much in love. In 2021, Parker bragged about Broderick’s cooking skills, admitting “everyone goes crazy” for one pasta dish the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star makes weekly.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since 1997

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick | Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s love story began in 1991. The actors crossed paths when Parker was visiting a theater company her brothers founded, and Broderick was directing one of the plays. The two didn’t start dating until a few months later, after he called and left a message on her answering machine. Parker and Broderick fell in love, and in 1996, they even worked together on a Broadway play.

“He’s so bright, so handsome. I think he’s the most handsome man I’ve seen in my life,” Parker told the Los Angeles Times. “And he inspires me. I’m mad for him, totally.”

In 1997, after dating for about five years, the pair tied the knot in a low-key ceremony with family and friends. Ever the fashion icon, Parker wore a black dress instead of the traditional white.

What did Sarah Jessica Parker say about Matthew Broderick’s signature pasta dish?

Power couple @SJP and #MatthewBroderick talk to us about the important work @TheActorsFund is doing to help actors, actresses and everyone involved in putting on Broadway shows, especially during the pandemic which as impacted so many theater workers. pic.twitter.com/hBNvAkH7Qd — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) October 30, 2020

In 2002, Parker and Broderick welcomed their first child, James Wilkie Broderick. Seven years later, they expanded their family with twin girls. They’ve worked together on many other projects, including stage plays, and remained in love through it all. In a 2021 interview with Grub Street, Parker opened up about one of the reasons why Broderick is a keeper: his cooking skills.

“He’s enormously patient, he’s tranquil, and he loves it. He’s a fantastic cook,” she revealed. “Matthew makes Bolognese once a week; everybody goes crazy for it.”

The Sex and the City star added that one of his recent dinners involved “Bolognese sauce with spaghetti, served with romaine salad and sliced baby cucumber and a homemade dressing with red-wine vinegar, olive oil, shallots, and a bit of kosher salt and fresh ground pepper.”

Parker also praised her husband’s dedication to the cooking process. “He’s determined to find the best recipe,” she said. “We’re all quizzed about it. We’re all basically given a report card: What do you like about this one? It’s like he’s looking for the holy grail in Bolognese.”

When does ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 come out?

When Parker has time to enjoy her husband’s cooking, she does so wholeheartedly. But these days, the actor is busy filming the second season of And Just Like That…, the sequel series to the iconic HBO show Sex and the City.

The first season dropped on HBO Max in December 2021. It received mixed reviews, but many viewers loved catching up with their favorite SATC characters, including Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. With season 2 in production and likely to drop on the streamer later in 2023, fans can soon see more of Carrie’s exploits in New York City.