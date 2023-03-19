Selena Gomez Has a Huge ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Fan In Her Life

Selena Gomez is one of the biggest stars of her generation. The actor spent five years playing her breakout role Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, and her career has grown ever since. Wizards of Waverly Place has found a new generation since it aired, and Gomez happens to have a huge fan in her life.

Selena Gomez rose to fame as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Gomez started acting in the children’s TV show Barney & Friends at age nine. She rose to prominence on the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran for four seasons from 2007 until its cancelation in 2012. Gomez played the teenage wizard-in-training Alex alongside her brothers Justin and Max.

The character lives in New York with her parents, who try to teach Alex and her brothers to master magic and balance their personal lives and the pursuit of wizardry. The show ran for 106 episodes, enjoying consistently high viewership and tie-ins such as merchandise and video game adaptations.

Outside of Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez appeared in other TV movies reprising the role in these films. She also held guest roles in other Disney Channel shows, including Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The star leveraged her popularity from Wizards of Waverly Place to move forward in her career.

Gomez made her producing debut in the 2013 TV movie The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex also playing the dual role of Evil Alex. Gomez has since achieved more fame and parlayed it into a successful singing and acting career. She also owns a profitable beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

Selena Gomez’s sister is a big ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ fan

Gomez won many hearts with her performance as Alex and gained several fans along the way. However, her biggest fan happens to be someone close to her. In a recent sit-down with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars, Gomez revealed that her little sister Gracie can’t get enough of the show.

“I have a little sister. She is nine. She’s fallen in love with the show,” Gomez told the Wizards of Waverly Pod hosts. When asked who Gracie’s favorite character is, the pop star said, “I don’t know if she has one because she gets mad at my character a lot,” adding, “I think she’s got a crush on David.” David Henrie played Gomez’s onscreen brother Justin on the show.

Gomez and her sister have a great relationship and are often spotted together. The star has two half-sisters, Gracie Elliott Teefey and Victoria Gomez, but she is closer to Gracie because they grew up in the same home.

In 2019, Gomez brought Teefey as her date for the Frozen 2 world premiere hitting the red carpet together in matching dresses. They hit the red carpet together again this year when the “Lose You to Love Me” singer invited Teefey to the Golden Globe Awards.

Other sweet moments between Selena Gomez and her sister

(L-R): Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie Elliott Teefey arrive to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. | Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Gomez has never shied away from gushing about her sister and often compliments her greatly. In a video by Vogue, the Only Murders in The Building actor revealed that her sister has an affinity for beauty products. In the video, the star called Teefey, “the beauty guru” of the family. “She’s kinda cooler than me,” she commented.

Gomez and her sister also regularly film TikTok videos together, and Teefey is a constant fixture in Gomez’s Instagram feed. Their 2021 re-enactment of a scene from Full House had fans losing their minds from the adorable moment. Teefey also once trolled her big sister claiming Gomez embarrassed her due to her inability to navigate TikTok.