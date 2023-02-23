Selena Gomez Promotes ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Podcast — Who Are the Hosts?

Wizards of Waverly Place was one of the most popular shows on the Disney Channel in the early 2000s. Selena Gomez, who starred in the series as Alex Russo, became an instant sensation.

Gomez has gone on to have a successful career as an adult as both a singer and an actor. She currently stars in Only Murders in the Building, along with comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. She has also had 8 top-ten songs and is said to be working on new music.

However, her rise to fame began on the Disney Channel.

Selena Gomez was the breakout star on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Gomez began acting at a very young age. She spent her ninth birthday at an open casting call for the children’s show, Barney & Friends, where she ultimately got the part of Gianna. She spent two years singing and dancing with the purple dinosaur.

In 2007 she got her breakout role on Wizards of Waverly Place. The series centered around teenage Alex Russo, who is a wizard living in Greenwich Village in NYC. She and her two brothers, Justin and Max, are in training to become full-fledged wizards and inherit their parents’ powers.

Gomez became somewhat of a sensation and went on to star in movies such as Another Cinderella Story (2008) and Spring Breakers (2012). She also released her first solo album, “Stars Dance” in 2013.

The Disney star also gained notoriety because of her long-term relationship with fellow teen singing sensation Justin Bieber.

The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ podcast

Jennifer Stone played Alex Russo’s best friend Harper Finkle on Wizards of Waverly Place. Stone continued acting for a while after the series ended but became a registered nurse in 2019.

David DeLuise played Jerry Russo, dad to Alex, Justin, and Max. He is the son of legendary actor and comedian Dom DeLuise. The actor has gone on to appear in multiple TV series and movies.

Stone and Deluise host the podcast, Wizards of Waverly Pod. The two rewatch the series and provide commentary including behind-the-scenes moments and interviews with fellow cast members.

Gomez is fully supporting her friends in their new venture. She posted on her Instagram, “Hey guys! The first episode of Wizards of Waverly Pod hosted by Jennifer Stone and David Deluise is out now. Go follow them on their Instagram at @wizardspod.”

The Only Murders in the Building star is set to be a guest on the podcast soon.

Selena Gomez talks about her time on Disney Channel

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards I Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Like former Disney stars such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff, and Zendaya, Gomez was able to transform into a successful adult star away from the network.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star has acknowledged that she is grateful for her time on Disney Channel but admits that there were challenges.

“It’s not that I’m ashamed of my past, it’s just that I’ve worked so hard to find my own way. I don’t want to be who I was. I want to be who I am,” she told Vanity Fair.

She also told the outlet that she wasn’t a “wild child” by any means, but the network laid down strict rules. “I had to make sure not to say ‘What the hell?’ in front of anyone,” she explained.

In her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the singer/actress said, “Now I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself.”