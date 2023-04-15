‘Sex and the City’: Carrie Bradshaw Only Wears 1 Item on the Show Multiple Times

Sex and the City centered on the dating and professional life of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her three best friends. Carrie was a writer who wrote about dating, sex, and relationships. However, that wasn’t her only passion. Carrie was also a “fashion girl.”

In fact, Carrie only wore one clothing item multiple times throughout the six seasons of SATC.

Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of “And Just Like That…” the follow-up series to “Sex and the City”| James Devaney/GC Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker had a close relationship with the ‘Sex and the City costume designer

Sex and the City fans know that fashion was a religion for Carrie Bradshaw. In addition to her iconic shoe collection, she also had some stunning wardrobe pieces that really shifted the way that fashion was seen and displayed on television.

When it came to fashion, Parker had a stellar relationship with iconic SATC costume designer Patricia Field.

“I did love working with Sarah Jessica because she got it,” Field told Salon. “I didn’t have to do any explaining to her. She’s very fashion. So that was really very encouraging for me. She understood it. We had worked previously on a film in Miami. That’s where we met. Then history repeated itself with Sex and the City. She brought me to Darren Star, actually. Because she was fashion, you didn’t have to explain it to her. It was really fun to work with her on that level. She was secure in her fashion. She had a beautiful body because she was ballet-trained. She’s a tiny little one. But she wore those clothes and those shoes. It was inspiring for me.”

Carrie Bradshaw wore her fur coat multiple times on ‘Sex and the City’

One of the major things about Sex and the City was that the character never rewore clothes. Aside from her gold “Carrie” necklace, the only other item that fans saw the fashionista/writer rewear was her fur coat. The lush brown fur coat is a staple in the first and second seasons of SATC.

However, after the second season, fans noticed that it does not reappear again until the Sex and the City series finale. After Carrie and Big return to New York from Paris, Carrie is seen walking down the streets of the Big Apple, chatting on the phone with Mr. Big.

It’s also the scene that reveals that Mr. Big’s government name is John Preston.

Sarah Jessica Parker kept a lot of the clothes from ‘Sex and the City’

Since the clothing was often tailored to her frame and they are classic, timeless pieces that can be worn across the decades, Parker kept a ton of the clothing from the series and the movies. The actor told Vogue that she “kept every single solitary thing” from the franchise.

In fact, And Just Like That costume designer Molly Rogers told Insider that Parker lent them signature SATC items so that Carrie could sport some of them during the reboot series.

“We didn’t want to toss them around or treat these items poorly, because they’re beloved,” Rogers explained. “There’s no show really like this, that has these iconic pieces where people say, ‘Ooh, the cupcake handbag from Judith Leiber.’ … Viewers almost have relationships with them.”