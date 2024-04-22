In season 6 of Sex and the City, Carrie Bradshaw hooked up with Jack Berger. Upon first glance, Berger appeared to be Carrie’s perfect match. The sex columnist seemed so sure of Berger that she was willing to ignore some serious red flags from the novelist. Despite Carrie’s attempts to make the relationship work, Berger broke her heart in the coldest way possible. He ended their romance on a Post-It note. Now, fans are taking a closer look at their fictional courtship and have spied an odd detail that foreshadowed their breakup.

Berger broke up with Carrie Bradshaw on a Post-It note

Jack Berger and Carrie dated briefly in the first half of season 6 of Sex and the City, although he appeared on the scene in the previous season. While Carrie and Berger had plenty in common, their relationship was troubled. The duo just couldn’t seem to get it right.

While their relationship, in the grand scheme of things, was pretty bland, their breakup was epic. After a brief pause, the pair got back together, only for Berger to leave Carrie’s apartment in the middle of the night. He ended the relationship on a Post-It note that he stuck to Carrie’s computer. He was never seen or heard from again.

Post-It notes appeared in their relationship before the infamous breakup

Jack Berger’s “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.” breakup note has had fans talking for almost two decades. Now that Sex and the City is on Netflix, fans are noticing more and more details. If you look closely, the breakup was foreshadowed early in their relationship.

Jack Berger | Netflix/Sex and the City

A Reddit user pointed out that the infamous note is not the first time Post-Its were featured in Carrie and Berger’s relationship. In season 6, episode 2, Carrie and Jack attempted to take their relationship to the next level, with pretty disastrous results. During a phone call, Berger is seen lying on his bed. The fan noted that he was absentmindedly playing with a pack of Post-Its during the chat. The top note has a message scrawled on it. While the Post-It Berger is holding doesn’t contain the infamous “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.” message, the memo pertains to Carrie. Carrie’s phone number is on the top sticky note.

There were other signs that things between Berger and Carrie wouldn’t work out

It seems Carrie and Berger’s relationship was never supposed to work out. While the Post-It connection is certainly interesting, it’s not the only hint early in the couple’s courtship that things wouldn’t work out. While most of Carrie’s relationships failed, the early goings of her courtships were usually pretty smooth. Things with Berger never were.

Carrie Bradshaw in ‘And Just Like That…’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Berger’s hatred for his ex-girlfriend was the biggest red flag, followed by his sensitivity to criticism. Their petty spats also didn’t bode well for their long-term compatibility. Considering how things ended, it seems unlikely that fans will see Berger return in And Just Like That… although fans wouldn’t be against it if he did show up.