Charlotte York rushed down the aisle with both of her marriages. One worked out and one didn't. So, was there a key difference?

Charlotte York has the most successful marriage in Sex and the City. Her relationship with Harry Goldenblatt is considered the perfect relationship by many fans. Fans are happy for the fictional Park Avenue Princess. After all, she deserved her happy ending after her disastrous first marriage. Still, if you think about it, Charlotte learned nothing from her marriage to Trey MacDougal. She rushed into marriage No. 2, too.

Charlotte York’s first marriage should have never happened

Charlotte York was obsessed with getting married from the moment Sex and the City started, so it was no surprise that she was the first member of her girl group to tie the knot. The marriage, however, shouldn’t have ever happened.

Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan | Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Charlotte and Trey MacDougal were engaged before they had known each other for a month. They walked down the aisle before the seasons changed, and they were divorced less than two years after they started life as husband and wife. The couple never should have gotten married and likely would have split up had they spent a bit longer getting to know each other. Charlotte didn’t learn her lesson, though.

Charlotte and Harry married quickly, too

While Charlotte and Harry’s marriage has certainly worked out, it isn’t because the duo spent much time getting to know each other. If you look carefully, you might notice that Charlotte rushed into her second marriage just like she rushed into her first.

Evan Handler and Kristin Davis | James Devaney/WireImage

Charlotte first met Harry in the season 5 episode “Critical Condition” but had no plans of turning him into a love interest. A few episodes later, they were sleeping together, but Charlotte still refused to consider their partnership anything serious. Things grew into a full-fledged relationship toward the end of season 5. The duo married in season 6.

Sure, it might seem like a fair bit of time passed between their meeting and their marriage, but it was much less than a year. By the time Charlotte met Harry, Miranda had already given birth to Brady Hobbes with her husband Steve. Charlotte and Harry’s wedding took place a few episodes before Brady’s first birthday. That means the couple’s entire relationship, including their engagement, was around six months long.

Why is Charlotte York’s second marriage so successful?

Charlotte might have rushed both relationships down the aisle, but there is a key difference between them. One marriage worked, and the other didn’t. So, what was the big difference?

Harry and Charlotte | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

In the end, Trey MacDougal was not a bad guy. He just wasn’t the right man for Charlotte. Their lack of sexual compatibility and differing values caused the end of their union, but they probably would have never made it down the aisle if they had dated longer.

So, why did things work out with Harry? They might not have dated all that long, but they did figure out they were sexually compatible right away, and they had similar views on family. Sure, a fair bit of luck had a hand in it all, too. Still, they would have ended up together whether they dated for six months or years.