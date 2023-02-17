Unpopular ‘Sex and the City’ Opinion: Bunny MacDougal Was Right About Charlotte York

Sex and the City fans almost universally dislike Bunny MacDougal, and it’s for a good reason. Bunny, Trey MacDougal’s mother, was difficult, intrusive, and shrewd. She made Charlotte York’s life a nightmare, especially after she and Trey opted to divorce amid fertility issues. While Bunny was awful in approaching and dealing with Charlotte, she wasn’t actually wrong about her.

Bunny MacDougal told Charlotte she seemed like ” a lot of work for a fling” in one famed ‘Sex and the City’ episode

In one famed Sex and the City episode, Bunny MacDougal famously quipped that she told Trey MacDougal that Charlotte seemed like a lot of work for a “fling,” indicating that Trey and Charlotte’s relationship was never supposed to be that serious. While Bunny tried to pass off that comment as a joke, it felt like anything but.

Frances Sternhagen | George Wilhelm/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

All told, Charlotte did not live up to the MacDougal expectations when she married into the family, and she certainly didn’t live up to their expectations when the marriage failed. While Bunny was mean and her commentary was unnecessary, she wasn’t exactly wrong.

Charlotte pushed Trey to make decisions he didn’t want to make

Charlotte met Trey when she fell in front of his cab. Their romance was quick, and Charlotte largely took the lead. She even proposed to “herself.” She planned their wedding, negotiated her prenuptial agreement and took great pride in being the wife of a doctor. Once she moved into Trey’s apartment, she learned too much about him, though. Struggling with impotence and unwilling to discuss it, Trey shut Charlotte out, and the couple ran into trouble early on.

Kristin Davis and Kyle MacLachlan | KMazur/WireImage

They eventually reconciled, and Charlotte pushed to move back in quickly. Charlotte also took the lead regarding decisions regarding fertility treatments and family planning. In many ways, Charlotte subtly forced Trey to make decisions that he didn’t seem comfortable making. While Bunny wasn’t eloquent about it, it’s possible she sensed that he son wasn’t exactly being considered an equal partner by his wife.

Charlotte fought for an apartment she didn’t actually deserve

Charlotte took the lead in her relationship with Trey. That may not seem like a big deal. There is nothing inherently wrong with making your feelings and needs known. Still, her conduct following their divorce was less than stellar. Charlotte fought to take control of an apartment that had been in the MacDougal family for decades, claiming she deserved it. She actually didn’t.

Charlotte York and Carrie Bradshaw | James Devaney/GC Images

Legally speaking, Charlotte and Trey’s apartment belonged to the MacDougals. Trey owned the unit they lived in together before they ever got married. Technically, Charlotte had absolutely no legal claim to the property, aside from Trey verbally agreeing that she could remain on Park Avenue while he moved elsewhere. The prenuptial agreement she signed didn’t state that she could keep the high-end real estate, either.