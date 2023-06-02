Are Shakira and NBA Player Jimmy Butler Dating?

Shakira is an international singing sensation known all around the world for her music and incredible dance moves. She has also recently gone through a very public breakup with former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

Now, rumors are swirling that she may be moving on with another star athlete. Here’s what we know about the rumors Shakira is dating Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler.

(L): Shakira performing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, (R): Jimmy Butler dribbles during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Fans of Shakira and Pique were shocked when it was announced they were splitting up. Another surprising detail came when it was alleged that the former footballer cheated on his partner of 11 years.

Following their breakup, the”Waka Waka” artist relocated to Miami and has been seen out with some very famous men including A-list actor Tom Cruise and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

But her appearance at an NBA game in South Beach sparked dating rumors with the Heat player.

On May 21, Shakira was all smiles at the Kaseya Center when she shared a clip of herself during a playoff game against the Boston Celtics with the caption “Let’s go Heat!”

Days later, she took to her Instagram Stories with a tribute to the team writing, “This is my acrostic for today: HEROIC, EXTRAORDINARY, AWESOME, TEAM.” She made the first letter of every word a different color to create an acrostic for the word “HEAT.”

Moreover, Butler, who follows Shakira on Instagram and vice-versa, liked a post of her playing the guitar to “Acrostico.”

But before everyone jumps to conclusions, there’s no evidence that Shakira and Butler are dating. She may just be showing her support for the team as one of her sons is a big fan of Jimmy Buckets. So it’s possible that he asked his mom to take him to a game so he can see one of his favorite players in action.

Tom Cruise and Shakira photographed together at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome | CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

As for the other stars Shakira has been linked to recently, there’s nothing going on between her and Cruise. They were simply just hanging out at the F1 Miami Grand Prix where they were invited by their famous mutual friend Hamilton. The F1 driver and Shakira are close pals and have known each other for years.