Who Is Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic’s Wife Natalija Macesic?

Since entering the NBA in 2014, Nikola Jokic has become one of the best players in the game and has league MVP trophies to prove it.

The Denver Nuggets star nicknamed “the Joker” is also a fan favorite which is why many people want to know more about his life off the court as well. While he’s managed to keep many facts about his personal life under the radar over the years there are a few things we know about his wife, Natalija Macesic, and their relationship.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic smiles prior to the game against the Houston Rockets

How long Jokic and Macesic have been together and when they got married

Macesic was born on April 18, 1985 in Sombor, Serbia, which is the same city Jokic is from.

The two have been together since they were teenagers and started dating in 2013. They decided to get married in early 2020. However, their wedding plans were postponed for several months due to the pandemic. They ended up tying the knot on Oct. 24, 2020 in their hometown in front of close friends and family.

Nikola Jokic singing and dancing at his wedding is the best thing you'll watch today



(via @parallelecinico)

Like Jokic, Macesic is an athlete as she played volleyball at Seminole State College in Oklahoma. She later transferred to Metropolitan State University of Denver where she earned a degree in psychology.

How many children they have together

In 2021, The Burlington Record reported that the couple were expecting their first child.

Joker and his wife, Natalija, are expecting. Jokic offered scant details on a conference call Wednesday, declining to reveal the gender of Baby Joker. All the reigning MVP would offer was there was still an ongoing debate between mom and dad over the baby’s name. When asked about his offseason highlights … It was short. Probably the highlight is we have a baby coming. That’s probably the highlight of my season, (of) my life.

Congratulations to NBA MVP Nikola Jokic & his wife, Natlija, who have announced they are expecting a baby!



Male or female, 'The Joker's' kid will be a baller!

The pair welcomed their daughter, Ognjena, on Sept. 30, 2021.

The Nuggets center has opened up being a husband and father saying that Macesic is the “MVP of their family” and “My daughter showed me that basketball isn’t the most important thing.”

When asked if he ever runs out of energy, the Jokic told the Denver Post: “Right now, I have a little daughter, and my family is there, so they give me a lot of energy. There’s just happiness when I go home. Maybe that’s something new in my life that gives me a little bit of spark.”

What Jokic does with his wedding ring during every game

Nikola Jokic wears his wedding ring on his shoes every game.



Here he is pointing to his wife and daughter after another 30 point triple double tonight

Many people figure athletes do not play their sport with their wedding band on so they don’t risk losing it but Jokic keeps his on, just not on his finger.

Per NBA rules, players are not permitted to wear jewelry on their body during a game, so Jokic laces up his wedding band on his sneakers before every game. That way he always feels connected to his bride. The NBA star also dedicates his performances on the court to his wife and daughter.