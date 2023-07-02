‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’: Anna Duggar’s Brother-in-Law Identified as Assistant Who Watched Bill Gothard Groom Young Women

Anna Duggar's brother-in-law, David Waller, has been named by Emily Elizabeth Anderson as the man who witnessed Bill Gothard sexually harassing and grooming her at the IBLP headquarters.

Anna Duggar might be trying to stay out of the spotlight, but her famous family is continuing to find their way into the headlines. Earlier this week, rumors began swirling that Anna was at odds with her father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, and now her brother-in-law, David Waller, has been named as a man who witnessed Bill Gothard sexually harassing and grooming young women at the Institute of Basic Life Principles’ headquarters. Waller was once an assistant to Gothard. He is now a pastor at a church in Texas, not far from FCI Seagoville, where Joshua Duggar is serving a decade-long prison sentence.

Emily Elizabeth Anderson reveals the identity of the assistant she spoke about in ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’

Emily Elizabeth Anderson is one of several former IBLP members who shared their stories in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. In the Amazon docuseries, Anderson revealed that she was a young teen when Gothard took an interest in her. She later traveled to the IBLP headquarters, where she said Gothard sexually harassed and groomed her.

In her Instagram post identifying Waller, Anderson revealed that the now-pastor witnessed late-night sessions where Gothard asked Anderson explicit questions about her relationship and sexual history. She claims the father of six wasn’t just a witness, either. She said Waller actively enabled Gothard and participated in coercion tactics to keep Anderson at the facility after she expressed interest in leaving.

Anderson now works as a writer and a trauma recovery advocate. Her Instagram account, Thriving.Forward, is an honest account of her journey out of the IBLP. It also serves as a safe space for other survivors. Jill Dillard, the Duggar daughter who also appeared in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, follows the account.

Who is David Waller?

David Waller is a pastor in Texas now. Before that, he worked directly alongside Bill Gothard at the Institute of Basic Life Principles. David Waller may be known to Duggar family followers as the man who married Priscilla Waller, Anna Duggar’s sister. The Wallers’ wedding was featured on 19 Kids and Counting.

According to Fandom, David and Priscilla met at IBLP headquarters while working for the controversial Christian ministry. David served as Gothard’s assistant, while Priscilla led a program called “Journey to the Heart.” Several Duggar daughters attended the program over the years. The couple married in 2012, making Waller Anna Duggar’s brother-in-law. David and Priscilla have six children; the youngest was born in January 2022.

Waller also wrote a letter of support for Josh Duggar before his sentencing for possessing and receiving child pornography. Anna and Priscilla’s father, Mike Keller, also wrote a letter of support. Michelle Duggar and Anna penned notes, as well.