Jill Dillard and Anna Duggar once seemed friendly enough, but it has been years since they were seen together. Anna Duggar is not a "fan" of Jill, claims an insider.

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard have separated themselves from the Duggar family. The couple appeared in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Jill will also be releasing a tell-all book about growing up inside the ultra-conservative Christian family in September. While Jill and Derick have strong feelings about some of the Duggar clan, the reverse is true, too. According to a recent report, Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, isn’t a “fan” of Jill. So far, she has refused to watch the bombshell documentary that Amazon released on June 2.

An insider claims Anna Duggar is not a ‘fan’ of Jill Dillard

Following the June 2 release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, family followers spent days discussing the contents of the four-part docuseries. One topic of discussion centered around which Duggars watched the series and which did not. According to In Touch, a source has confirmed that Anna Duggar did not watch the documentary about the IBLP.

The publication spoke to an unnamed source who insists Anna has refused to watch the docuseries. Reportedly the mother of seven has negative feelings, specifically about Jill Dillard. The insider alleges that Anna is “not a fan” of Jill and doesn’t agree with how she’s conducted herself since she left Counting On.

In the years since Jill’s 2017 departure from the reality TV offering, she has entered therapy, changed her style, and remained distant from her famous family. More recently, she’s begun to speak openly about her experiences and is set to release the tell-all book that Duggar family critics have long been waiting for.

Anna Duggar is still standing by Josh Duggar, although she’s doing so quietly

Anna Duggar’s negative feelings about Jill likely have to do with her own circumstances and her disgraced husband. After her husband’s transfer to federal prison, Anna Duggar has opted to leave the spotlight. Josh Duggar will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing and receiving child pornography, and she’s tasked with raising their seven children. Before choosing to go dark on Instagram, Anna took to the social media platform to defend her husband. During a brief return to Twitter and Instagram, she insisted there was “more to the story.”

She stood by Josh after his arrest and during his trial, too. Anna reportedly spent most of her time with Josh at a chaperone’s house when he was released to await trial. During his trial, she was sitting front and center each day, and several sources claimed she believed Josh had been framed. According to the U.S. Sun, Derick Dillard was in the same courtroom as Anna and even was seated next to her at one point. Jill did not appear at the trial initially. She likely was not allowed in the courtroom during the bulk of the proceedings because she was listed as a potential witness for the prosecution. In Touch’s source did not share if Anna has equally negative feelings about Derick.

Anna’s negative feelings about Jill might be relatively new. Derick revealed that he had connected with Josh after news of a federal raid broke in November 2019. Despite not speaking to most of the Duggars at that point, they had enough of a connection to get in touch with Josh about the allegations. During his interview for the documentary, Derick revealed that Josh denied all rumors of a raid.