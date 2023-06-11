What Josh Duggar Texted Derick Dillard Before His Arrest

Josh Duggar remains behind bars for quite some time. The Duggar family son was found guilty of downloading child sexual abuse material, shocking the family and Counting On followers. Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, spoke about Josh in the Duggar docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Here’s what Josh texted Derick about his crimes before he was arrested.

Josh Duggar texted Derick Dillard that the child sexual abuse material claims were untrue

Before Josh Duggar’s arrest, Homeland Security raided Josh Duggar’s car lot in November 2019. The raid caused a massive online stir, as Duggar family followers wondered what was happening. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar denied that the raid had anything to do with their family. But Derick Dillard revealed in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets that the family knew what was happening despite their denial claims.

“We know the family had knowledge that there was a child pornography investigation against Josh and they had that knowledge on the same day that they made the statement,” Derick shared. “Yeah, you might have fooled the public, but eventually, if there’s something to this. People are gonna realize it.”

Derick also said he texted Josh asking if the raids had anything to do with him potentially committing a serious crime. Josh replied, “Absolutely not, especially something of that nature.”

Derick and Jill noted they aren’t close with the rest of Jill’s family. It seems unlikely they communicate with Anna Duggar as well.

When is the disgraced Duggar family son released from prison?

Josh Duggar’s prison release date is now Oct. 10, 2032. It was adjusted three times. His original release date was Aug. 12, 2032.

The Duggar family member received an extension on his sentence due to allegedly possessing a cell phone while behind bars. He then spent time in the prison’s Special Housing Unit.

“He went into the SHU for having a cell phone,” an insider from The Sun shared. “I can tell you that the SHU there is so bad that the regional office was just down there to see what was going on. They’ve been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they’re getting out.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

