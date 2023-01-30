Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, & Prime Video the Week of Jan. 30, 2023

Looking for something to watch this week? Showbiz Cheat Sheet has details on what’s coming to your favorite streaming platforms this week including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and Prime Video. Find out what new shows you can watch in the last week of January 2023.

Pamela Anderson in ‘Pamela, a love story’ | Netflix

Pamela Anderson’s documentary comes out on Netflix this week

On Jan. 31, fans will finally get to hear Pamela Anderson’s side of the story in her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story. The streamer describes the film as “an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells.”

Pamela, a love story follows Anderson’s life and career trajectory from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother. It will also touch on the popular Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which Anderson has never seen.

Here’s what else is coming to Netflix this week:

Cunk On Earth — Jan. 31

All Eyes on Him (Season 1) — Feb. 1

Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) — Feb. 1

Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series)— Feb. 1

I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1) — Feb. 1

New Amsterdam (Seasons 3 & 4) — Feb. 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6) — Feb. 1

Freeridge (Season 1) — Feb. 2

Make My Day (Season 1) — Feb. 2

Class (Season 1) — Feb. 3

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2) — Feb. 3

Disney+ shows to watch this week

Disney’s streaming platform is dropping plenty of new content at the start of February. Here’s what Disney+ subscribers have to look forward to this week:

Dead End Express (Season 1) — Feb. 1

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1, 2, and 3) — Feb. 1

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5, 3 episodes) — Feb. 1

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (Season 1) — Feb. 1

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go Season 1 Premiere — Feb. 1

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Premiere — Feb. 1

National Treasure: Edge of History: Episode 9 “A Meeting with Salazar” — Feb. 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 206 “Tribe” — Feb. 1

Life Below Zero (Season 19) — Feb. 3

HBO Max will release Dionne Warwick’s ‘Don’t Make Me Over’ this week

The HBO Max original Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over comes out on Feb. 2. Fans of the prolific musician can get a glimpse at her rise to fame, which began in a New Jersey gospel choir, in the one hour and 35 minute film.

There are two other HBO Max originals coming out this week on Feb. 2: Super Villains, The Investigation and Flordelis: A Family Crime. Additionally, season 1 of Factual: Love Off The Grid drops on HBO Max on Feb. 1.

‘How I Met Your Father’ continues, plus other shows to watch on Hulu this week

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premiered on Jan. 24, 2023. The HIMYM spinoff continues with the release of episode 2 on Jan. 31, “Midwife Crisis.”

Here’s what other new shows you can expect to see on Hulu this week:

The Watchful Eye: Series Premiere —Jan. 31.

Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1 — Feb. 1

Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3 — Feb. 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 — Feb. 1

Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B — Feb. 1

Nate Bargatze’s new comedy special releases on Prime Video this week

“The nicest man in standup” is back with an all-new comedy special. Nate Bargatze: Hello World will be available to stream on Prime Video on Jan. 31.

What new shows will you stream this week? Stay tuned for what to watch on your favorite streaming platforms in February 2023.