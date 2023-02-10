Shows to Watch on Streaming the Week of Feb. 13, 2023, Plus When ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Comes Out

With Super Bowl LVII this weekend, many Last of Us fans wonder if HBO Max will release episode 5 early. Find out when you’ll be able to watch the latest episode of TLOU, plus what else is coming to your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more the week of Feb. 13, 2023.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Pedro Pascal as Joel | Liane Hentscher/HBO

Episode 5 of ‘The Last of Us’ will be available on Feb. 10

You’ll be able to stream the new episode of The Last of Us beginning Friday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. The show will return to its regular release schedule — Sundays at 9 p.m. ET — next weekend.

Next week, HBO Max will premiere season 1 of Poor Devil. The Max Original drops on Feb. 17.

Netflix introduces a new reality dating show on Valentine’s Day

Perfect Match will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 14. The first four episodes of season 1 will be available to stream on Valentine’s Day. The remainder of the episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Here are the other shows that will release on Netflix from Feb. 13 through Feb. 19:

In Love All Over Again Season 1 — Feb. 14

Pasión de Gavilanes — Feb. 14

#NoFilter Season 1 — Feb. 15

African Queens: Njinga Season 1 — Feb. 15

CoComelon Season 7 — Feb. 15

Eva Lasting Season 1 — Feb. 15

Full Swing Season 1 — Feb. 15

Mr. Queen Season 1 — Feb. 15

Red Rose Season 1 — Feb. 15

The Law According to Lidia Poet Season 1 — Feb. 15

Aggretsuko Season 5 — Feb. 16

Dearest Season 1 — Feb. 16

Saving My Stupid Youth Season 1 — Feb. 16

Story of My Family!!! Season 1 — Feb. 16

The Full-Time Wife Escapist — Feb. 16

The Upshaws Part 3 — Feb. 16

A Girl and an Astronaut Season 1 — Feb. 17

Community Squad Season 1 — Feb. 17

Ganglands Season 2 — Feb. 17

Kim & Kath: 20th Anniversary Specials Season 1 — Feb. 17

Disney+ shows coming to streaming Feb. 13 through Feb. 19

Marvel’s latest animated series Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur premieres on Disney+ on Feb. 15. The series is based on the hit Marvel comics, which follow the adventures of 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette and her T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur.

Here’s what else is coming to Disney+ next week:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, Episode 209 “The Crossing” — Feb. 15

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog Season 3— Feb. 15

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist Season 1 — Feb. 15

Mars Season 1 — Feb. 15

SuperKitties Season 1 — Feb. 15

Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ continues Feb. 15

Season 3 of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga releases on Feb. 15. New episodes pick up after the release of their debut album as the Wu-Tang Clan continues to rise to fame. Plus, another episode of How I Met Your Father will premiere on Feb. 14.

Season 3 of the Animaniacs will also be available on Hulu starting next week. Watch episodes beginning Feb. 17.

New episodes streaming on Apple TV+, Showtime, and Prime Video

Apple TV+ releases a new episode of Shrinking every Friday. “Potatoes” premieres on Feb. 10, and the yet-to-be-announced episode 5 comes out on Feb. 17.

Additionally, The 12th Victim premieres on Showtime next week on Feb. 17. That same day, season 2 of Carnival Row premieres on Prime Video.

Come back next week to find out what shows your favorite streaming platforms will be adding to the rotation.