The reality star has repeatedly said the family had no money to pay off Arizona property but he was seen wearing expensive jewelry in a new 'Sister Wives' episode.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown repeatedly claimed the Brown family did not have the money to pay off their Coyote Pass property. This was why the clan reportedly never built on the Arizona land they first purchased in 2018. However, in the season 18 episode “The Writing Is on the Wall,” the Brown family patriarch is wearing a vintage Rolex watch reportedly worth $6K and a new ring, leaving fans frustrated by what they say are his no money “lies.”

Kody Brown sports an expensive watch and ring in ‘Sister Wives’ season 18, ep. 8

Meri Brown wasn’t the only person noticing Kody Brown’s expensive new jewelry in the latest episode of Sister Wives, season 18. So did fans, who remarked on his new ring and an expensive vintage Rolex watch easily visible throughout an interaction at Meri’s home with her and Robyn Brown.

The ring is reportedly a $1200 David Yurman design. Meri tells Kody, “I’m distracted by your ring… That’s a different ring. Is that not something I should say?”

Kody and Robyn brushed it off by calling it “a cool ring,” but Meri realizes its significance. She says in a confessional that the ring appears to replace the Claddagh ring Kody and his sister wives wore throughout their marriages.

However, what has fans fired up is Kody’s vintage Rolex Datejust 16013, which could be purchased online for around $6K via a watch resale site. They took to Reddit to share their anger over what appears to be Kody’s “lies” of having no money but continuing to purchase big-ticket items for himself, Robyn, and their five children while ignoring his other wives and their kids.

“If this a****** didn’t split EVERY cost of Ysabel’s surgery with Christine, then we should stop watching. We should not give this man a platform or a paycheck if he’s using it to buy watches over caring for his daughter,” wrote one fan.

“The way he talked down to Meri when she said she was distracted by the ring was REPULSIVE. If, when the OG 13 see this and don’t completely cut him out, I’d be surprised,” noted a second viewer.

“Family funds, lies! I wonder what kid is getting less money for college for that watch?” penned a third Reddit user.

Meanwhile, Janelle Brown continues to worry about her future

After a massive fight with Kody Brown, featured in a season 18 episode of Sister Wives titled “Throwing Stones in Glass Houses,” Janelle Brown lamented her future. She feared leaving her marriage and having no security in a confessional.

“I’m stuck. Financially, I have nothing. Christine had the house; I have nothing,” Janelle said of Christine Brown, who split from Kody in 2021.

“My name is on the property with everybody else, and probably nobody will cooperate now and play ball. I can’t believe I’m 50 and can’t do my own thing because I’m so tied up with them financially. I can’t believe I got myself into this position. How dumb is that? I know better.”

Janelle was the only Brown family member interested in building on Coyote Pass, as Kody Brown claimed the family didn’t have the money to pay off the remaining balance on the land. She even purchased a fifth-wheel RV to live on her property to show her intent.

However, no other family members appeared interested in moving forward with the building. Kody Brown said in a later episode that he needed to stay in his shared home with Robyn for at least 15 more years until his children are moved out.

Coyote Pass was paid off in June 2023

Shortly after the Brown family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018, they purchased a piece of property named Coyote Pass. The plan was to build homes for each of Kody Brown’s wives where they would live with their respective families with enough land to build other homes for their adult children to visit.

The property was split into parcels. Kody was on each parcel of land with each wife: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Both Meri and Christine’s land was paid in full. Robyn and Janelle’s parcels still had outstanding balances before June 2023.

The U.S. Sun reported that Robyn and Janelle’s land was finally paid off. The property remains owned by Kody and Robyn, Meri and Kody, and Janelle and Kody. Christine sold Kody back her plot of land.

New episodes of Sister Wives air on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.