Sister Wives fans have spent several seasons blaming Robyn Brown for the trouble in the Brown family’s plural marriage. Sure, Robyn’s tearless sobs have not endeared her to fans. She also has been selfish and more than a bit hypocritical in footage collected for the show. Still, she might not be to blame for the downfall of the Brown’s polygamist marriage. In fact, Meri Brown just revealed that Kody Brown was always unfair about how he split his time among his wives.

Meri Brown said she kept track of Kody’s time before Robyn Brown entered the picture

Season 18 of Sister Wives is only a few episodes in, but viewers have gotten more honest thoughts this season so far than in many other seasons combined. TLC released a telling sneak peek clip ahead of the show’s Sept. 17 episode. In a sit-down chat with Robyn Brown, Meri revealed that she once kept track of Kody Brown’s time to better understand whether he was giving her “more” than his other wives.

Meri insisted that she tracked the days he was spending with her and noted that she was getting less than one-third of his time. Meri said that she kept track of the time Kody spent with her when they were dealing with some tension in their marriage but didn’t actively track where he was when he was not with her. The incident occurred before Robyn Brown had entered the family.

Kody Brown admitted to using his other wives as an escape in a recent ‘Sister Wives’ episode

Meri’s admission seems to track with something Kody Brown said in an earlier season 18 episode. In a recent Sister Wives episode, Kody chatted with several friends and admitted that he would often use his other wives to escape a wife he was having issues with. He went on to claim that polygamy “diluted” personalities.

Meri Brown commented on Kody’s revelation, noting that it made her sick. She pointed out that Kody did exactly what one should not do when living a plural lifestyle. Sister Wives fans took the disclosure as proof that Kody often pitted his wives against each other and used the stress between them to better serve his needs and wants.

Is Robyn Brown really to blame for the downfall of Kody Brown’s marriages?

While it is easy to pinpoint Robyn Brown’s entrance into the family as the beginning of the end, it might not be entirely fair. While Robyn has been selfish and never seemed to acclimate to plural living, she’s not wholly to blame for the family’s downfall. If blame has to be placed on someone in the family, it seems only fair for Sister Wives fans to blame Kody Brown.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown | TLC

Kody is the one who was supposed to figure out the best way to split his time among his wives. He even said in season 1 that his job was to lead his family and treat his wives fairly. He did not do that. While he favored Robyn Brown in recent years, we can’t totally blame Robyn for that.

Kody decided to prioritize his fourth wife over the original three. That is where the tension began and why the plural marriages ultimately failed. It’s also plausible that Christine, Meri, and Janelle would have grown tired of Kody even without Robyn’s influence. After all, he wasn’t splitting his time equally even before she came into the family.

New episodes of Sister Wives air on TLC at 10 p.m. every Sunday. New episodes are also available for streaming on discovery+ and Max simultaneously.