The TLC series now centers on how one woman appears to have broken up an entire family instead of a positive spin on a polygamist lifestyle.

Robyn Brown continues to get no love from some Sister Wives fans. As season 18 continues, viewers have wholly cooled on Kody Brown’s only legal wife. They call the reality star an “evil genius” who showed her “true colors” and “did her homework” before entering the TLC clan. She appeared to know the buttons to push to get what she wanted at the expense of the family’s three other wives.

Why do TLC fans feel so strongly against ‘Sister Wives’ star Robyn Brown?

Sister Wives fans never really took to Robyn Brown’s personality. In earlier seasons of Sister Wives, she shared strong feelings that alienated her from Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown.

Since then, Robyn’s demeanor has taken a softer tone, always deferring to Kody. She continues to play the victim role. His three other wives finally realize he had left them emotionally years earlier.

A long-floating rumor is that the Browns wouldn’t have gotten their TLC series without a fourth wife. Therefore, that’s why Kody always treated her differently.

Fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts regarding how Robyn’s true intentions were fully displayed from the beginning. But fans were so sucked into the unique polygamy storyline they missed the most obvious clues.

“Robyn showed her true colors in the early seasons. She was just so horrible and disgusting with her treatment of the other wives,” wrote one viewer.

A second fan explained, “Long story point: I don’t get quite the same evil ‘genius’ vibes off of Robyn because she’s done her homework and doesn’t have to guess at people’s tender spots. But it seems like a similar combo of ‘wow, that person sure is tone deaf’ & ‘Whoa! What are they doing mentioning [insert something hurtful here] to/in front of that person???'”

“No wonder they don’t feel safe around her. She will exploit anyone to get attention or her way. Her know-it-all attitude is equally irritating as her constant sobbing,” claimed a third fan.

Did Robyn Brown ever really want to live polygamy?

Robyn Brown has always maintained that she wanted to live a polygamist lifestyle. However, how she has been depicted throughout 18 seasons of the reality show seems to show otherwise.

Although Robyn claims she wanted a close relationship with her sister wives, from the beginning, Robyn was very protective of her time with Kody.

Even before they married, Robyn wanted equal time with Kody for her and her kids to assimilate. In a memorable confessional moment, Christine Brown said Robyn shouldn’t get equal time until she became a wife.

Ironically, Robyn was living a monogamous life with Kody from the time they were first married. She always had her own home, never had to pay her bills, and had no job.

She had a massive wedding in contrast to the smaller events he had with his three previous wives and a two-week honeymoon. He adopted her children, and together, they created a family unit while Robyn maintained she still wanted to live polygamy but behaved in ways that suggested otherwise.

Robyn Brown maintains she’s confused why the Brown family imploded, but the writing’s on the wall

‘Sister Wives’ key art for season 18 of the TLC series | TLC

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is confused about why the Brown family imploded and regularly acts victimized by the other wives. Christine Brown left Kody Brown in 2021. Janelle followed suit in 2022, and Meri in 2023.

However, season 18, filmed just two years ago, depicts Kody as still spiritually married to Meri and Janelle. His relationship with Janelle is on the edge, and he has shown his disdain for Meri to TLC’s cameras.

Meanwhile, Robyn Brown tells viewers in her confessionals that there should be “hope” for Meri to stay, even though Kody has been cruel to her on camera. She has blamed Janelle and Christine for their family imploding but takes no real accountability for her behavior.

As TLC viewers watch, Robyn plays the victim card, and Kody is frustrated over being unable to show affection toward her in front of his other wives. Meri finally sees the writing on the wall regarding Kody being “done” with her, and Janelle understands Kody is not in her future.

Robyn may never take full accountability with Kody for their part in why their polygamist clan imploded. However, if her endgame was to have Kody for herself, she must stop saying she wanted polygamy when she had no interest in it.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.