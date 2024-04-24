Robyn appeared to talk out both sides of her mouth when it came to discussing Kody's marriages.

TLC presented the Brown family of Sister Wives as a cohesive group of adults and children who lived as one functioning polygamist unit. However, as the seasons have evolved, the clan has shown themselves to be anything but.

Kody maintained he kept personal details of his relationship with each wife separate; however, in the U.K. version of the TLC series, Kody is exposed asking Robyn’s advice about his marriage to Christine Brown and her, lying to viewers that she didn’t know about his struggles.

Robyn Brown lied about her knowledge of Kody’s problems with Christine, Meri, and Janelle

The relationship between Kody and Robyn Brown evolved from a spiritual marriage to a legal one. Then, he began to spend so much time at her home that their union became monogamous, and his other relationships fell away.

In a clip posted to TLC’s UK YouTube channel, Kody sits down with Robyn to ask her advice on his relationship with Christine before their spiritual divorce. She hears his side of the story and then shares her own advice about their relationship. This news was first reported by the YouTube Channel, Without a Crystal Ball.

Kody tells Robyn he is going to Christine’s house to talk with her. She asks if everything is OK. Kody then exposes intimate details of his marriage to Christine and shares them with Robyn.

“She tells me, ‘I don’t want you to stay here anymore,'” Kody tells Robyn. I was dumbfounded, almost slack-jawed. I was in the garage, and all my stuff was out of the room.”

“There are boxes of my books and my clothes,” Kody continued. Robyn’s advice? Sleep on the couch until they worked things out.

However, why would Robyn think Kody’s three other marriages would survive if he didn’t spend time with his wives, preferring to stay at her home exclusively? Here’s where she appears to lie, acting confused but at the same time, revealing much more than she likely anticipated.

Robyn Brown talked out both sides of her mouth about Kody’s other marriages

In a confessional within the same clip, Robyn Brown feigned ignorance about Kody and Christine Brown’s struggles in their relationship. However, as Kody spent all his time at Robyn’s house, how wouldn’t she know he was ignoring his other three wives, Christine, Meri, and Janelle?

Robyn claimed, “I was just shocked.” In the following sentence, she spoke out both sides of her mouth, admitting she knew there was “tension” in every single one of Kody’s relationships during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) “for different reasons.”

“I knew there was tension between him and Christine,” she continues. “But I thought it was just because they disagreed about how to handle COVID.”

Robyn claimed she was “hopeful” everything would work out. Then, she brought up his continued issues with both Janelle and Meri. Therefore, when she learned Christine kicked Kody out of her bedroom, Robyn said she “didn’t see it coming.”

Therefore, Robyn appeared to know a lot more than she initially let on about Kody’s relationships with the other three women in his life. She feigned ignorance as to why their relationships ultimately broke down.

Robyn outed herself once again by claiming the other women ‘handed’ Kody to her

During the 2022 Sister Wives: One-on-One special, Robyn Brown addressed how she’s ended up as Kody’s main wife — even in a plural marriage. “They handed him to me and said, ‘We don’t want to spend time with him, basically,'” Robyn said of her sister wives.

Kody, in part, refused to answer if Robyn was his favorite wife during the same series installment. “You know, that’s the most unfair question, cause you don’t have any idea what work (Robyn) has done, what she has done as a person, the sacrifices that she’s made, the games that she hasn’t played,” he says.

The reality star distinguishes between his “favorite” wife and the wife that “finds favor” with him. “It’s not about a favorite. It’s about finding favor,” he says. “The words Christine uses incite animosity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her.”

Kody then claims Meri, Janelle, and Christine have “s*** talked” him since they got married but suggests that Robyn has not. “To my knowledge, Robyn puts up her dukes if you s*** talk me,” he says.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. The series airs on TLC.