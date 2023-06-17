In 2018, Kody Brown and his four wives purchased acreage in Flagstaff, Arizona. That property, known by Sister Wives fans as Coyote Pass, is among the most controversial decisions the infamous Brown family ever made. It has sat undeveloped since 2018. As the years wear on, it becomes less likely that any of the Browns will ever actually live on the land. For months, family followers have speculated about the family’s plans for the property. Most notably, they’ve debated if the family would be selling it amid rumored financial troubles. A viewer and TikToker might have found proof that the Browns are selling the land, or at least part of it.

A TikTok content creator finds that part of Coyote Pass is for sale

On June 12, TikToker, HistoryinSixtie, posted a video of the Brown family’s controversial Flagstaff property. The content creator was passing through Flagstaff and stopped by the property to see if there had been any developments. While no building has taken place, a For Sale By Owner sign was posted on the property. According to the video’s comments, it appears that someone in the Brown family is selling off three acres of the property, which the family bought as a large parcel before splitting it into individual lots.

Kody and Robyn own a large portion of the property at this point, so its possible they are trying to sell off some to raise funds. If Kody and Robyn plan to unload their Coyote Pass property, they sure are trying to do it quietly. The FSBO sign isn’t attracting much attention. In fact, we have to wonder just how many hits they’ll get using a tiny sign posted in the middle of nowhere. Like the TikToker who discovered the sign notes, there is nothing around the Coyote Pass property. Based on its relatively rural location, few people will happen upon the sign. Interest is likely to be limited unless they opt to list the property for sale through more traditional channels.

Robyn and Kody Brown may not be the ones selling their land, though

While Robyn and Kody seem to be the owners that viewers assume are selling their land, they aren’t the only Brown family members who own a stake in the property. Christine Brown sold her parcel back to her ex-husband when she moved out of state. Janelle Brown and Meri Brown still own part of the land, according to the Cocino Accessor’s Office, though.

Coyote Pass map from ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri’s parcel is the smallest, at over two acres. Of the family members who still have an ownership stake in Coyote Pass, Meri was the least attached to Flagstaff. She never really settled in and has since moved away. Considering the timing of the sign, the acreage up for sale may be the space that was once earmarked for Meri’s home. This spring, the small business owner moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Parowan, Utah.

Despite being one of the family members most passionate about breaking ground, Janelle doesn’t appear to have any plans for the Coyote Pass property. She still lives in Flagstaff, though. Janelle separated from Kody in 2022. Meri announced the end of her spiritual union in January 2023. Kody and Robyn own an expansive home close to the Coyote Pass property already. Neither appears to be in a rush to break ground.