‘Sister,Sister’: Tia Mowry Reveals Which Co-Star Was Her First Kiss

Sister,Sister remains one of the most iconic shows in television history. The show has stood the test of time, gaining new fans thanks to becoming available on streaming platforms, and airing in syndication. Tia and Tamera Mowry grew up on the show and experienced a lot of firsts. As it turns out, Tia’s first kiss was from one of her co-stars on the show.

Tia Mowry says Marques Houston was her first kiss

Houston starred as Roger Evans on Sister,Sister. His character appeared in the first season, and was made a recurring character because of the audience’s love for him. Though he did not appear in every episode, he was a central character.

Evans lived next door to Tia and Tamera and served as their annoying and nosey neighbor who had a crush on the twins. He also attends the same school.

The phrase “Go home Roger” became a staple and was typically yelled in unison toward Evans after his advances at the twins were shot down. He did eventually date each of the twins at one time or another. At one point, he matures and has a growth spurt, becoming more viable to the twins and other girls at school.

But while he was an annoyance to Mowry’s character in the show, she was feeling him in real life. “My wildest experience, because I grew up on that show, and of course, I’m a teenager…My first real kiss was in the parking lot of Paramount Studios with Marques Houston,” she revealed on The Terrell Show.

She wasn’t allowed to date until she was 18

No one on the show besides Mowry and Houston knew of their secret kiss. “I wasn’t allowed to date until I was 18. Yeah [the kiss was against the rules]. [My parents didn’t know] and I think this is the first time I think they’re probably hearing this,” she said with a laugh.

Mowry went on the marry her first real boyfriend, Cory Hardrict, in 2008. After 14 years of marriage and two children, she announced their split in Oct. 2022. But she says her minimal dating experience makes dating post-divorce uncomfortable.

“I never dated before…I was only allowed to date at 18 years old,” she reiterated later to Terrell. “And I never really dated. So my mind is still that of an 18-year-old when it comes to dating. I don’t know anything.”

Marques Houston and Tia Mowry are still friends

It’s been over 20 years since the show’s premiere, and while the first kiss between Houston and Mowry didn’t transition into anything romantic, they continued to be friends. And they are still in contact today.

He told KTLA in 2022 of his relationship with the Mowry sisters, “We’re all married, we all have families now. We all continue to text each other and keep in touch,” he said. “We’re actually planning something where we all want to, kind of, go get our families together and hang out soon.”