‘Station 19’: All 5 Seasons Ranked, Worst to Best

Station 19 heads into season 6 in the fall of 2022, but in the meantime, many avid fans rewatch the past five seasons on Hulu. The ABC series isn’t as popular as its Grey’s Anatomy counterpart, but it has a solid following. We used IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, TV ratings, and fans’ opinions to rank each season from best to worst.

‘Station 19’ Season 1 did not start strong

ABC’s Station 19 Season 1 began as a backdoor pilot with Grey’s Anatomy. It introduced the show’s lead, Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), and transitioned Ben Warren (Jason George) from one show to the other. It also helped that the spinoff aired immediately after Grey’s Anatomy that season to draw viewers into it. However, it received mixed reviews from critics. Season 1 had the lowest ratings out of all five seasons.

“Fans will bask in the familiar glow from Station 19, though anyone who doesn’t already indulge in the soapy delights of Shondaland may not feel the spark,” Rotten Tomatoes wrote.

‘Station 19’ Season 5 disappointed fans

Although Station 19 Season 5 had higher ratings than seasons 1 and 2, many fans did not enjoy it. Viewers share a lot of negative comments on Reddit about the recent season. A beloved character died, Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan); however, viewers felt the writers didn’t spend enough time dwelling on his death.

“The problem with the newer seasons is that it feels like the team doesn’t really have that family vibe anymore, they barely interact with each other,” one Redditor wrote. “Andy left 19 and is at 23, no one at 19 talked about her anymore or even tried to bring her back or had a plan to bring her back.”

“The custody and assault storylines were wrapped up a little too tidy and abruptly,” another fan wrote on Reddit.

“The handling of a female fire chief was disappointing,” added another viewer. “They dove straight into stereotypes a bit and her morals are a bit conflicting person to person. The sperm donor plot is still the most bizarre plot line.”

Many fans hope that Station 19 Season 6 gives Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss), Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre), and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) better storylines. Some fans would also like to see less of a focus on Andy, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), and Ben Warren.

Season 4 hit on some weighty topics

Station 19 Season 4 tackled sex trafficking, COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, and social unrest. It was a heavy season, but it ended on a sort-of happy note. The entire station watched Carina and Maya get married. However, the team also received a text about Maya’s demotion in the finale. Season 4 receives high ratings on IMDb; however, not as high as seasons 2 and 3.

Season 2 episodes received consistently high ratings on IMDb

According to IMDb, Station 19 Season 2 had the highest-rated episodes. The final two episodes of the season have ratings of 9.1 and 8.7. Although Fire Chief Lucas Ripley (Brett Tucker) died, fans feel that the writers beautifully displayed the characters’ grief.

“When Ripley died, we got SO much and it was so heartbreakingly beautiful to watch,” one Redditor wrote about season 2. “When Dean, who is actually a firefighter at 19, dies, we get almost nothing? A fast-forward of Vic’s hospital bed?”

‘Station 19’ Season 3 is the fan-favorite season

ABC’s Station 19 Season 3 is the most talked-about out of all five seasons. The viewers gave many of the episodes high ratings, and they consistently wished for things to revert to the pace of season 3. Fans also loved how the characters coped with the death of Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) in season 3.

“Yup, S3 worked because they didn’t ignore other characters and each had a story of their own,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “It felt more spread out.”

After two seasons, Station 19 Season 3 had its footing. The characters were still a large family and worked well together. Viewers want that cohesiveness back again in Station 19 Season 6.

All five seasons of Station 19 are currently available for streaming on Hulu. Station 19 Season 6 returns to ABC on Oct. 6, 2022, at 8 pm. ET.

