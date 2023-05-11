Stephen Curry Shocks Fans With Revelation That He Doesn’t Eat This Popular Treat

Even casual NBA fans know who Stephen Curry is. The Golden State Warriors point guard is one of the best and most popular players in the league today. He’s won multiple championships, has been selected to several All-Star games, and is the first player in NBA history with at least 10,000 points off three-pointers alone.

With stats like that fans are curious about his diet and what he snacks on before games. Here’s the answer to that, plus the popular treat Steph admitted he doesn’t like that surprised some of his fans.

Stephen Curry reacts after missing a shot in the final minute of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers | Harry How/Getty Images

The popular treat Steph doesn’t like

Steph attended the premiere of Jordan Peele’s horror flick Nope in 2022 and during a red carpet interview revealed that he doesn’t like chocolate.

The shocked interviewer repeated, “You don’t like chocolate?”

“That’s a big fat nope,” Steph answered.

Fans took to social media in disbelief that the two-time MVP didn’t eat chocolate. Steph does have a sweet tooth though. So what is his go-to treat?

That would be Sour Patch Kids, which are candies that his grandmother used to give him when he was a child.

Stephen Curry greets kids at the launch of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation | Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.

Steph’s favorite thing to eat pre-game

Another treat the basketball star loves is popcorn. During his YouTube series 5 Minutes From Home in 2019, Steph declared: “I have a huge popcorn addiction.”

The buttery snack is one of the things he eats pre-game. He told The New York Times that before games he “gets off the bus, walks into the locker room, put my stuff down, go straight to the popcorn table.”

The basketball star even ranked the popcorn at all the arenas he plays in and gave the Barclays Center where the Brooklyn Nets play as well as American Airlines Center where the Dallas Mavericks play high marks. When it comes to who has the worst popcorn, according to Steph, it’s the Staples Center (now-Crypto.com Arena) which is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I don’t know what happened in LA but they have the worst popcorn in the league,” he said. “They gotta get better. They gotta get better.”

What the athlete’s diet consists of

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for Stephen Curry Underrated premiere | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As for Steph’s diet, most of his foods are prepared by a chef who is also his wife, Ayesha Curry.

His daily meals consist of natural, whole, and fresh foods like eggs, rice, fruits, and lots of vegetables. He starts the day with a smoothie or avocado toast followed by a breakfast containing more vegetables, protein or a healthy starch. For lunch, Steph likes to have a sandwich with some chicken or seafood and a piece of fruit to go with it.

He then eats a balanced dinner unless it’s a game night when he loads up on popcorn before taking the court.

Steph previously revealed that one of his favorite meals to eat is Ayesha’s home-cooked Chicken Parmigiana.