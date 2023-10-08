‘Suits’ fans cannot get enough of Patrick J. Adams recent Instagram activity, including his nod to his former c0-star Meghan Markle.

When it comes to the art of the social media bio, Patrick J. Adams knows how to capture attention. The Suits actor recently spiced up his Instagram profile with a witty nod, leaving fans excited.

Playing off the resurgence of Suits on Netflix, Adams humorously referenced his former co-star, Meghan Markle, in his bio. The cheeky update was an immediate crowd-pleaser.

‘Suits’ fans love Patrick J. Adams’ nod to Meghan Markle

Adams cheekily acknowledged Meghan and Harry’s impact on the renewed popularity of the TV show Suits, now streaming on Netflix. And fans enthusiastically embraced the nod.

The actor’s Instagram bio humorously referenced his newfound relevance as “the guy from that show you’re watching on that app because that girl married that prince.”

Back in the fall of 2020, People reported that Adams confessed that a certain kind of nervousness held him back from reaching out to Meghan. He expressed that although he felt he could ring her up at any moment, he was at a loss for what he would actually talk about.

Nonetheless, he did let on that there had been some contact between them around the time both families welcomed new additions.

At the time, Meghan and Prince Harry had their son, Archie, while Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario, welcomed their daughter, Aurora.

The ‘Suits’ star admits that he misses one of his royal co-stars

The updated profile info arrived on the heels of Adams’ nostalgic journey through past moments, showcased on social media.

Early in the week, the 42-year-old actor uploaded a selection of never-before-seen photos from behind the scenes of Suits. These snapshots included his 42-year-old former colleague, now Duchess of Sussex, as well as other past co-stars.

Kicking off his Instagram series, Adams put up a monochrome self-portrait with the accompanying words, “Let’s get serious. Seriously.”

Subsequently, he posted an image featuring Meghan and fellow actor Sarah Rafferty at their show’s workplace set.

Meghan, portraying the character of Rachel Zane, was captured lounging barefoot on the floor, her feet propped up against a cabinet.

Rafferty, 50, who played the role of Donna Paulson, was depicted sitting elegantly on a couch, phone in hand, while gazing into the lens.

Summing up the sentiment of the moment, Adams adorned the snapshot with a simple caption, “I miss my friends.”

Patrick J. Adams shares photos of Meghan Markle on set

Adams showcased a slideshow of monochrome photos featuring a variety of his fellow Suits actors in another social media update.

The initial image captured Meghan in a contemplative mood, her hand covering her mouth as if lost in deep reflection. The Suits actor followed this up with visually striking portraits of Gabriel, Rick, Max, and Gina.

Meghan was a mainstay on the hit legal drama for a span of seven seasons, concluding her role on the series in November 2017.

Not long after that, she and Prince Harry publicly declared their intention to marry. The couple chose the scenic surroundings of Kensington Palace’s gardens in London as their backdrop.

A number of Meghan’s former colleagues from Suits, including Adams, were present at the duo’s grandiose royal nuptials held at St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle.

The series wrapped up shortly after Meghan’s departure.