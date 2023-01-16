Sydney Sweeney Admits She ‘Might Be a Little Controlling’

Anyone who’s been following Sydney Sweeney’s career will recognize that the actor is quite driven. When she was just a kid, she made a PowerPoint Presentation to convince her parents to let her pursue acting. Since then, the Washington native has done everything in her power to make her dreams a reality. In recent years, critics have taken note of Sweeney thanks to her performances on shows like The White Lotus and Euphoria. But Sweeney isn’t content with being at the mercy of the ever-changing entertainment industry. She’s also taken great control over her career by becoming a producer.

Sydney Sweeney is a producer in addition to being an actor

While many people were learning to make bread during the 2020 lockdown, Sweeney was thinking ahead. A true Virgo, Sweeney’s meticulous ambition led her to launch her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Though she’d dreamt of producing for years, the lockdown gave her the opportunity to take control of other dreams that she didn’t have time to pursue because of her busy acting schedule.

Lockdown gave the actor the opportunity to launch her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films

“I’ve found quite a love for the development side of things”, Sweeney shared in an interview with tmrw magazine in 2020. “I definitely have had more time to focus on my production company, to build that from the ground up. It’s been good in that way as I have pretty much been filming non-stop since Sharp Objects almost four years ago, so I haven’t had much time since then to do anything else that I wanted to do.”

Thus far, Sweeney has a number of projects that she’s set to star in and produce. A Barbarella reboot and an HBO Max miniseries, The Players Table, seem to be two of Sweeney’s most anticipated producing projects. Sweeney has shared many times that she loves the increased agency and control that she gets to have as a producer. She enjoys building the worlds that the characters will inhabit.

Sweeney admits that she like a lot of control

But Sweeney isn’t limiting herself to just acting and producing. She wants to be even more involved in the entertainment industry. She admits that she finds many facets of the industry fascinating and wants to have a hand in as many things as she can.

“I’ve found that I might be a little controlling,” the actor admitted. “I want to try everything: to write, to direct and DP one day. I think it’s so important as an actor to learn about every department on a set as you gain so much respect for everyone involved in a project. Sometimes it seems people overlook the small things, and so I really try not to and would love to learn everything so that when I produce or direct, I have an understanding of it all.”

How does Sweeney decide which projects she wants to produce?

But how does Sweeney choose which projects she’d like to produce? The actor cites variety as an important component of the projects she and Fifty-Fifty Films choose to get behind. She’s looking to explore multiple genres behind the lens just like she is in front of it. “I’m approaching the projects in the same way I approach my characters: making sure they are very different from one another, I try to not play the same character twice if I can,” she explained. “I don’t want to restrict myself.”