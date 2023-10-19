Of all the actors seen in the 'Rocky' series of films, is Sylvester Stallone now the senior member of the cast?

Sylvester Stallone‘s Rocky is a classic film about a small-time Philadelphia boxer who gets to fight a heavyweight champion—the redemption tale centered on hard-luck Rocky’s quest for self-respect. The story hit a nerve with moviegoers and subsequently spawned a multitude of sequels. Today, is Sylvester Stallone the oldest living member of the Rocky cast?

Who is still alive from the ‘Rocky’ series of films?

The Rocky films created iconic characters beloved by film fans. These include Rocky and Adrian Balboa, Paulie Penning, Apollo Creed, Micky Goldmill, Duke Evers, Clubber Lang, Ivan and Ludmilla Drago, and Tommy Gunn. But is Sylvester Stallone currently the oldest living member of the Rocky cast?

Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa, is the oldest living member of the cast at 77, but he doesn’t share that distinction alone. Talia Shire played his wife, Adrian Balboa, and is also 77.

Carl Weathers, who played Rocky’s first significant opponent in Rocky and Rocky II, Apollo Creed, is 75. Rocky III, star Mr. T, who played Clubber Lang, is 71.

In Rocky IV, Dolph Lundgren and Brigitte Neilsen embodied Ivan Drago and his wife Ludmilla; they are 65 and 60, respectively. Milo Ventimiglia is 46 and took on the role of Rocky Balboa Jr. in Rocky Balboa. Michael B. Jordan is 36 and stars as Adnois Creed in the Creed series of films.

Which ‘Rocky’ cast members have died?

The Rocky family has lost several of its most popular actors since the first film’s debut in 1976. Here are the actors from the franchise who are no longer with us in 2023.

Burt Young, who played Rocky’s brother-in-law, Paulie Pennino, died on Oct. 8, 2023, at 83. He appeared in six of the nine Rocky films, including Rocky (1976), Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006).

Burgess Meredith portrayed Mickey Goldmill, an aging boxing manager who fulfills the dreams of his youth through his protege. He played the role in Rocky, Rocky II, and Rocky III and appeared in a flashback in Rocky V. Meredith died on Sept. 11, 1997, at 89.

Tony Burton died on Feb. 25, 2016, at 78. He played Apollo Creed’s trainer, Duke, in the first three films of the Rocky series. After Creed died in Rocky IV, Duke trained and befriended Rocky, preparing him to fight against Ivan Drago in Rocky IV and Mason Dixon in Rocky Balboa.

Tommy Morrison died at the age of 44 in 2013. He played Tommy “The Machine” Gunn, a young and talented protege of Rocky in the film’s fifth installment.

In 2012, Sylvester Stallone’s oldest son, Sage Stallone, died of a heart attack at 36 on July 13, 2012. He played Rocky Balboa Jr. in Rocky V and is the son of Stallone and Sasha Czack, whom the actor divorced in 1985.

How many Rocky movies are there in total thus far?

The Rocky series of films totals nine. These include three Creed films, telling the story of Adonis Creed’s rise to fame in the boxing world.

The films include Rocky (1976), Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006). They follow the character of Rocky Balboa, a hard-luck fighter who eventually becomes a champion and whose life comes full circle as he manages his late trainer Mickey’s gym in Philadelphia and takes on one last fight.

The Creed series of films, which number three thus far, include Creed (2015), Creed II (2018), and Creed III (2023). They focus on the journey of Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis, and his boxing journey as the character finds himself personally and professionally.

Michael B. Jordan, who directed and starred in Creed III and its prior three installments, wants the franchise to continue. To IGN, the actor confirmed a fourth movie is in the works.