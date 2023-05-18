How Taylor Swift Got Mick Jagger to Join Her at a Concert

Taylor Swift fans in 2015 were shocked when she brought out The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger to perform with her onstage. It was a moment that brought together two generations of music legends. Many were surprised that Swift got the rock legend to agree, but it wasn’t the first time they had been in contact.

Mick Jagger joined Taylor Swift during her ‘1989 World Tour’

Taylor Swift and Mick Jagger | John Shearer/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

During a performance in Nashville, TN, Taylor Swift surprised concertgoers when she brought out Mick Jagger. The two performed The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” for seven minutes before Jagger went on his merry way. Jagger was one of a long list of guest stars during her 1989 tour, including The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa, St. Vincent, Steven Tyler, Selena Gomez, Lorde, John Legend, Joan Baez, and Ed Sheeran.

This isn’t Jagger and Swift’s first collaboration as she previously joined The Rolling Stones on their 2013 tour to perform “As Tears Go By”. While the younger Swifties might not have been familiar with Jagger, the parents were certainly thrilled to hear someone they listened to growing up.

Swift got Jagger to agree to the performance via text

In an interview shared by News24, Swift explained how she manifested the Jagger guest appearance. Apparently, Swift already had Jagger’s contact information and was informed by her dad that Jagger was in Nashville the night before her show. She texted him, and his only hesitation to agreeing to it was his outfit.

“My dad called me up and said a friend of his was in Nashville and saw Mick Jagger,” Swift said. “I didn’t know he was in town, and I had a show the next day. So I texted Mick and said, ‘Hey, are you in Nashville, do you want to come out and do the show?’ and he texted back just saying, ‘Oh, what will I wear?’ I’m always shocked by Mick and his love for what he does. He was on vacation and he didn’t have to do my show, and he did, completely last minute.”

Not every Rolling Stones member is a Swiftie

While Mick Jagger appears to be a member of the Swiftie army, Keith Richards isn’t as much of a fan of Taylor Swift. Richards is often brutally honest and was unafraid to share his opinion on Swift. In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Richards was asked his thoughts on rising stars in the industry. When asked about Swift, Richards thought was talented, but she wouldn’t last, saying, “Good luck, girl — wish her well while it lasts.”

“I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids,” he said. “It wouldn’t be fair of me, and I’ve always been an opinionated bastard anyway. And I never did really like pop music—even when I became pop music, I was listening to the blues and jazz and not interested in the hits.”

This interview was conducted in 2018, and Swift has proved Richards wrong plenty of times since then. Her latest album, Midnights, broke countless records on the Billboard charts, and she continues to churn out hits. Ticket sales for her current Eras Tour prove audiences are still clamoring to see the “Anti-Hero” singer.