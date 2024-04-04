Taylor Swift has given the world some of the most popular love songs of modern times. A love song by a well-known indie band knocked her off of her feet.

Taylor Swift has given the world some of the most popular love songs of modern times. A love song by a well-known indie band knocked her off of her feet. She said the tune was dark, but it managed to capture the true feeling of romance. Notably, Swift went on to work with the band in question.

Taylor Swift said this love song feels ‘like a memory’

During a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Swift was asked to name the music that made her into an artist. Some of her picks included Carly Simon’s breakup song “You’re So Vain,” Faith Hill’s country-pop love song “This Kiss,” and Jimmy Eat World’s crossover hit “The Middle.” One of the folk songs on the list was Bon Iver’s “Blood Bank.” Swift must be a big Bon Iver fan since “Blood Bank” is not one of the band’s more famous tunes.

“I think this is one of the most beautiful love songs I’ve ever heard, because of the conversational lyrics,” the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer said. “It’s so detailed, but in a sporadic way — just like a memory.

“My favorite lines: ‘That secret that we know, that we don’t know how to tell / I’m in love with your honor / I’m in love with your cheeks,'” she said. “It’s dark, but feels romantic. I think I like this song because it reminds me of how love actually feels.” Swift would know a thing or two about love songs. Many of her most famous tunes, such as “You Belong With Me,” “Love Story,” and “Lover” are about romantic desire.

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon said ‘Blood Bank’ is a fictional love song

During a 2009 interview with NPR, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon was asked what he was singing about in “Blood Bank.” “I don’t know,” he replied. “I think this is a fictional kind of love story, I guess.

“And I think that when people are falling in love or when people are experiencing magical things, I guess, in their life, I think that that secret is the answer to all those questions, you know, why is this sacred and why does this feel like larger than myself and larger than what I can even put into words, this experience like, here on earth, if I can say that,” he added. Vernon mused that the secret in the song might be interpersonal connection.

Taylor Swift made songs with Bon Iver

“Blood Bank” did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100, possibly because Bon Iver is not the sort of band that’s meant for the pop charts. All of the group’s hit songs are collaborations with stars like Kanye West and Zach Bryan. “Blood Bank” appeared on the EP of the same title. Blood Bank reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200, staying on the chart for six weeks.

Bon Iver reached a wider audience when the band worked with Swift on songs like “Exile” and “Evermore.” Considering Bon Iver is an indie folk band, it makes sense that the group appeared on Swift’s folk albums Folklore and Evermore. It seems that the impression that the band made on her with “Blood Bank” really paid off in the end!

“Blood Bank” wasn’t a hit song but Swift saw the beauty of its lyrics.