‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Premiere Date, How to Watch, and More

Get ready to slap a smile on your face because the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso Season 3 just announced its premiere date! The critically acclaimed series, starring Jason Sudeikis as the perpetually upbeat fish-out-of-water titular character, has had fans grinning from ear to ear for two seasons. Now, it’s almost time for it to make its triumphant return. Here’s everything we know about the Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere date, how to watch, and what to expect.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 premiere date is right around the corner! | Cr. Apple TV+

It’s been over a year since audiences caught up with Ted and the rest of the AFC Richmond football team. The season 2 finale hit Apple TV+ on Oct. 8, 2021, leaving fans with a knot in their stomach. The once uber-humble Nate (Nick Mohammed) slowly transformed into a vicious villain over the course of the sophomore season, and it ended with Nate taking a job with AFC Richmond rivals, West Ham United. On top of that, lovebirds Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) got ready to spend several weeks apart while Keeley works on her new career. Needless to say, things in the world of Ted Lasso were quite unsettled when we left them.

Apple TV+ just announced the Ted Lasso Season 3 returns on March 15, 2023. However, it appears the new season landed a new time slot. Previous seasons of the show dropped new episodes weekly on Fridays. Now, Apple TV+ has decided to test out a mid-week launch on the streamer with Ted Lasso Season 3 now calling Wednesdays home.

How to watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3

Just like previous seasons, Ted Lasso Season 3 is available to those who subscribe to Apple TV+. If you’re hoping to binge-watch the series in one, fell swoop, press pause. The series releases weekly, which means it will be close to May 2023 before the series ends. Reportedly, Ted Lasso Season 3 marks the final season of the show.

What to expect in the final season?

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads, “In this third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United.”

We can’t imagine Ted Lasso ending on anything but a happy note, but viewers will have to wait and see for themselves. Just know that we, in fact, still believe.