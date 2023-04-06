RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Finally ‘Forgives’ Melissa Gorga for Sprinkle Cookie Drama

We have good news for Real Housewives of New Jersey fans: we can all breathe easier knowing that Teresa Giudice has been to therapy, and it has helped her stop holding grudges. Don’t worry, we’re sure there will always be plenty of other drama being stirred up on the beloved RHONJ show.

Recently, Giudice appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens: Live” with Andy Cohen, who asked her a series of questions called “To have and to grudge hold?” During the brief Q&A, Cohen brought up a few incidents from Giudice’s past that would have warranted a grudge. Giudice answered “yes” or “no” on whether or not she was able to let it go.

Much to many fans’ surprise, Giudice answered “Yes” about forgiving the “sprinkle cookie incident” involving her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. If you watched that storyline unfold or heard about its aftermath, you know it was far bigger and more detrimental to their relationship than it appeared.

But since she’s willing to forgive and forget the cookie incident… Does that mean the sisters-in-law have patched up their relationship for good? Sadly, it doesn’t look that way.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s sprinkle cookie drama

It all started in RHONJ Season 3, when Gorga brought the wrong cookies to Giudice’s house on Christmas Day… over a decade ago. Gorga arrived with some sprinkle cookies to share with the family.

In 2011, Giudice said, “I said to her, ‘Melissa, nobody touched the cookies you brought. I threw them in the garbage! You know what my favorite cookies are? Pignoli cookies.’ That’s all I said.” Understandably, the comment rubbed Gorga the wrong way — especially since the ladies didn’t exactly get along before that.

“I don’t know if she was implying that I’m cheap or she just wanted to be mean,” Gorga wrote in a blog post in 2011 about the incident. “I also don’t know if she has now decided that she is Queen Elizabeth!’

The cookie feud was later revived, when Gorga brought sprinkle cookies to another party. But this time, all Giudice did was laugh.

“Can you finally forgive Melissa for not knowing your favorite cookies are pignolis and not sprinkle cookies?” Cohen asked her on his show.

“Yes!’ Giudice replied immediately.

Cohen followed up and asked, “What was your reaction to her bringing sprinkle cookies today to the party?”

“I laughed,” Giudice said, prompting Cohen to move on.

The sister-in-law drama still remains

Teresa Giudice appears on “Watch What Happens Live.” I Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Even though Giudice can now laugh at the sprinkle cookie story (and presumably, so can Gorga), that doesn’t mean all is well between the two ladies. In fact, they have recently both admitted that they aren’t speaking.

“We’re not speaking,” Giudice said, “and I need to heal myself. Melissa said the same thing. So yeah, we’re not speaking. We did not spend the holidays together, like that’s it — and after you watch the season, you’ll understand more.”

Giudice has also said that she no longer entirely blames Gorga for their family issues after binging old RHONJ episodes, so maybe there is hope for a reconciliation eventually.